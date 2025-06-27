In the latest episode of "Mini Reni," Joanna Gaines brings an old-world elegance to modern home offices.
Gaines renovates two connected rooms into his-and-hers workspaces on a budget. The result? A moody, masculine office for him and a “happy French girl”-inspired design for her.
Gaines says the project was about “balancing two rooms” with very distinct styles.
The final products looked exquisite and featured a handful of vintage-inspired decor, layered textures and budget-friendly picks.
If you are inspired by this "mini reni" as much as we were, shop some of the bestsellers from the project below.
