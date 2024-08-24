Whether you're looking to refresh your beauty routine or need the perfect gift, we're rounding up some of the best makeup products for mature faces.
Laura Geller, makeup expert and founder of Laura Geller Beauty, has found everything from hydrating foundations and creamy blushes to eye and lip essentials designed to enhance your natural beauty.
The Julep Cushion Complexion Concealer, for example, is perfect for mature skin. It offers buildable coverage that doesn’t settle into fine lines, leaving a flawless, radiant finish.
There's also the Laura Geller Serum Blush, which gives your cheeks a youthful, luminous glow. For your eyes, try the Julep 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow to define without tugging.
And don’t forget your lips! Bliss's Sheer Glow Fabulips Lip Balm keeps lips hydrated and plump.
Check it all out below!
Face
"As we get older, we should work with a softer complexion, using less powder and fewer dry products. Opt for more malleable, dewy, and creamy foundations so that your skin looks more natural and moves with you," says Geller.
Blush & highlighter
"Blush is so useful for adding radiance, apply it to the apple of the cheek using something more gel-like or creamy instead of powder. This way, it looks less layered," says Geller.
Lips & eyes
"As you age, you lose a lot of volume in your lips. That's why I was thinking about lip lining, but it can take too long to apply. So, I always suggest popping on a little shine, even just in the center of the lower lip," says Geller."