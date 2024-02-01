PetSmart is a sponsor of "Good Morning America."

World-renowned designers and PetSmart brand ambassadors Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have teamed up with the leader in pet care to launch a collection of furniture, beds, bowls and accessories for cats and dogs that are every bit as stylish as they are functional.

The collection includes beautifully crafted products for cats and dogs at an accessible price point so pet parents can easily care for their pets' needs while keeping true to their personal style. It's available exclusively at PetSmart, both online and in-store.

Berkus and Brent launched their collection with PetSmart just over a year ago, initially focusing on small pets like lizards, hamsters and fish. Now, they're excited to finally share the designs they've developed for cats and dogs, too!

The designers know that pet parents want to incorporate their pets into every aspect of their lives, and that includes through design. As you'll notice when viewing the collection, they used materials, patterns and textures in the collection that also frequently show up in their home designs.

This familiarity and attention to detail aims to bring pets and their parents closer together by enabling people to share their living spaces with the pets they love. And love is what Berkus and Brent aim to express through the designs they create for pet parents and the animals they love most.

If you came here from the show, you may have also noticed lots of adoptable pets on-air. You can find those cuties and more via the New York City-based rescue Muddy Paws Rescue, which happens to be a PetSmart Charities partner!

Whether you're looking for a new companion or want to spruce up your home for your existing pet brood, keep scrolling to browse the Nate + Jeremiah collection at PetSmart.

PetSmart Nate & Jeremiah Faux Leather Couch Pet Bed "We designed a tiny vegan leather sofa with PetSmart for hamsters and Guinea pigs, and everyone loved it," the designers say of this adorable pet bed, continuing, "We were so excited to make this now for cats and dogs. It's the perfect color tone to fit into variety of home aesthetics and is super easy to clean." $59.99 to $89.99 PetSmart Shop Now

PetSmart Nate & Jeremiah Elevated Pet Bed This elevated bed features sides inspired by French mid-century wicker with a removable mattress cover that's easy to clean. Anti-skid pads on the feet keep it from moving around, ensuring your pet's safety as they climb in and out of their bed. $89.99 to $109.99 PetSmart Shop Now

PetSmart Nate & Jeremiah Chestnut Wood Finish Side Table Pet Home Perfect for topping with a lamp or any number of accessories, this Chestnut-finished side table doubles as a cozy hideaway for your furry friend so they feel safe and warm even when you're out for the day. $129.99 PetSmart Shop Now

PetSmart Nate & Jeremiah Table Style Crate Cover For the perfect table to go over an existing crate, try this neutral wood option that allows you to slide the crate right under it, saving space and providing a safe haven for your pet. $79.99 to $159.99 PetSmart Shop Now

PetSmart Nate & Jeremiah Boucle Cozy Crate Mat Whether you prefer this color or the striped option below, these ultra-comfortable crate mats offer a soft and supportive surface for your pet. $39.99 to $59.99 PetSmart Shop Now

PetSmart Nate & Jeremiah Boucle Striped Crate Mat $39.99 to $59.99 PetSmart Shop Now

PetSmart Nate & Jeremiah Ceramic Pet Bowl Made from ceramic with a gorgeous finish, these bowls blend right into your existing decor and offer no-skid bottoms and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and convenience. $14.99 PetSmart Shop Now

PetSmart Nate & Jeremiah Double Diner Pet Bowl $39.99 PetSmart Shop Now

PetSmart Nate & Jeremiah Ceramic Treat Jar Match your pets' bowls and treat jars to keep treats fresh while offering a stylish, cohesive touch to your home. $19.99 PetSmart Shop Now