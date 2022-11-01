Therabody, well-known for its massage gun device, has recently launched a number of new wellness products.

The brand's latest launch, the Theragun mini, landed a spot in Oprah's Favorite Things 2022.

"Consumers are focusing on their wellness more than ever," Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody, said in a press release.

Along with the Theragun, the company has added a cupping device, smart goggles and knee therapy to its portfolio.

"The new additions to our ecosystem not only bring the future of well-being to life, but also represent Therabody's own evolution as we broaden our product portfolio from hardware to biometrics and content to support both the body and the mind," Nazarian noted.

Shop the newest launches from Therabody below starting at $129.

Therabody Theragun mini (2nd Gen) Price: $199 • From: Therabody Shop Now Designed for travel. The mini fits conveniently in your purse, backpack, or gym bag so you can get the relief you need, wherever you go.

Therabody RecoveryTherm Hot Vibration Back and Core Price: $249 • From: Therabody Shop Now Customizable heat and vibration for advanced back and core relief.

Therabody TheraCup Price: $129 to $699 • From: Therabody Shop Now ith built-in safety sensors and on-device controls, TheraCup safely brings professional-level therapy to the comfort of home.

Therabody RecoveryTherm Hot and Cold Vibration Knee Price: $399 • From: Therabody Shop Now Precise cold, heat, and vibration for advanced knee therapy.

Therabody Love Your Face Set Price: $498 • From: Therabody Shop Now Get the most customization possible out of our TheraFace PRO facial health device with this best-selling set.

