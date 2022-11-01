Therabody, well-known for its massage gun device, has recently launched a number of new wellness products.
The brand's latest launch, the Theragun mini, landed a spot in Oprah's Favorite Things 2022.
"Consumers are focusing on their wellness more than ever," Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody, said in a press release.
Along with the Theragun, the company has added a cupping device, smart goggles and knee therapy to its portfolio.
"The new additions to our ecosystem not only bring the future of well-being to life, but also represent Therabody's own evolution as we broaden our product portfolio from hardware to biometrics and content to support both the body and the mind," Nazarian noted.
Theragun mini (2nd Gen)
Price: $199 • From: Therabody
Designed for travel. The mini fits conveniently in your purse, backpack, or gym bag so you can get the relief you need, wherever you go.
SmartGoggles
Price: $199 • From: Therabody
Smart wearable for sleep, focus, and stress.
RecoveryTherm Hot Vibration Back and Core
Price: $249 • From: Therabody
Customizable heat and vibration for advanced back and core relief.
TheraCup
Price: $129 to $699 • From: Therabody
With built-in safety sensors and on-device controls, TheraCup safely brings professional-level therapy to the comfort of home.
RecoveryTherm Hot and Cold Vibration Knee
Price: $399 • From: Therabody
Precise cold, heat, and vibration for advanced knee therapy.
Love Your Face Set
Price: $498 • From: Therabody
Get the most customization possible out of our TheraFace PRO facial health device with this best-selling set.
PowerDot Pro Bundle
Price: $424 • From: Therabody
Supercharge your recovery with PowerDot must-haves.