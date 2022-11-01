Therabody, well-known for its massage gun device, has recently launched a number of new wellness products.

The brand's latest launch, the Theragun mini, landed a spot in Oprah's Favorite Things 2022.

"Consumers are focusing on their wellness more than ever," Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody, said in a press release.

Along with the Theragun, the company has added a cupping device, smart goggles and knee therapy to its portfolio.

"The new additions to our ecosystem not only bring the future of well-being to life, but also represent Therabody's own evolution as we broaden our product portfolio from hardware to biometrics and content to support both the body and the mind," Nazarian noted.

Shop the newest launches from Therabody below starting at $129.

Theragun mini (2nd Gen)
Therabody

Theragun mini (2nd Gen)

Price: $199   From: Therabody

Designed for travel. The mini fits conveniently in your purse, backpack, or gym bag so you can get the relief you need, wherever you go.

SmartGoggles
Therabody

SmartGoggles

Price: $199   From: Therabody

Smart wearable for sleep, focus, and stress.

RecoveryTherm Hot Vibration Back and Core
Therabody

RecoveryTherm Hot Vibration Back and Core

Price: $249   From: Therabody

Customizable heat and vibration for advanced back and core relief.

Editor's Picks

TheraCup
Therabody

TheraCup

Price: $129 to $699   From: Therabody

ith built-in safety sensors and on-device controls, TheraCup safely brings professional-level therapy to the comfort of home.

RecoveryTherm Hot and Cold Vibration Knee
Therabody

RecoveryTherm Hot and Cold Vibration Knee

Price: $399   From: Therabody

Precise cold, heat, and vibration for advanced knee therapy.

Love Your Face Set
Therabody

Love Your Face Set

Price: $498   From: Therabody

Get the most customization possible out of our TheraFace PRO facial health device with this best-selling set.

PowerDot Pro Bundle
Therabody

PowerDot Pro Bundle

Price: $424   From: Therabody

Supercharge your recovery with PowerDot must-haves.