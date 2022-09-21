The Pioneer Woman has done it again.

Following the launch of her new fall apparel line at Walmart, Ree Drummond has launched a new outerwear and accessory line exclusively available online at the retailer's website.

The new collection is a natural extension of Drummond's evolving line that adds a little extra style and flare to any look.

"I so enjoy the creative process of designing my apparel collections, so building upon my core line of tops, dresses and jeans and creating coordinating outerwear, handbags and accessories was such a fun next step,” she said.

Including light jackets perfect for fall weather to jewelry, boots, handbags and more, the line ranges from $13-$52 and comes in sizes S – XXXXL.

It's time to get shopping. Scroll below to add to cart!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Shoes

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Mid-Calf Western Boots Price: $42 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Ballet Flats Price: $26 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Bags

Walmart The Pioneer Woman's Black Laser Cut Women's Shoulder Handbag Price: $48 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Laser Cut Women's Tote Bag Price: $48 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Printed Women's Blue Faux Suede Tote Handbag Price: $52 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Outerwear

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Reversible Faux Sherpa Puffer Vest Price: $34.99 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Quilted Barn Jacket Price: $39.99 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Jewlery

Walmart Long Layered Y-Necklace with Freshwater Pearl with Multicolored Beads Price: $14.94 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Hammered Gold and Blue Tone Beaded Bangle Bracelet Set, 5 Pack Price: $14.94 • From: Walmart Shop Now

