The Pioneer Woman has done it again.
Following the launch of her new fall apparel line at Walmart, Ree Drummond has launched a new outerwear and accessory line exclusively available online at the retailer's website.
The new collection is a natural extension of Drummond's evolving line that adds a little extra style and flare to any look.
"I so enjoy the creative process of designing my apparel collections, so building upon my core line of tops, dresses and jeans and creating coordinating outerwear, handbags and accessories was such a fun next step,” she said.
Including light jackets perfect for fall weather to jewelry, boots, handbags and more, the line ranges from $13-$52 and comes in sizes S – XXXXL.
It's time to get shopping. Scroll below to add to cart!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Shoes
The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Mid-Calf Western Boots
The Pioneer Woman Floral Sneakers
The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Ballet Flats
Bags
The Pioneer Woman's Black Laser Cut Women's Shoulder Handbag
The Pioneer Woman Laser Cut Women's Tote Bag
The Pioneer Woman Printed Women's Blue Faux Suede Tote Handbag
Outerwear
The Pioneer Woman Puffer Jacket
The Pioneer Woman Reversible Faux Sherpa Puffer Vest
The Pioneer Woman Quilted Barn Jacket
Jewlery
Long Layered Y-Necklace with Freshwater Pearl with Multicolored Beads
Hammered Gold and Blue Tone Beaded Bangle Bracelet Set, 5 Pack
Hammered Mixed Metal Duo Drop Earrings