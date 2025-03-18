Spring cleaning is in full swing.
To make the job a little easier this season, Ginger Perra, senior social media editor at Better Homes & Gardens, stopped by "GMA3" to share top picks from the Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Awards.
A clean home isn't just about appearances -- it's about creating a healthier, happier space for you and your family.
The products below are top picks across the categories of countertops, floors, and upholstery and fabrics.
Scroll on to check it all out and shop.
Countertops
These powerful yet safe countertop cleaners eliminate messes, grease and bacteria, leaving behind a streak-free shine and a fresh scent.
Best kitchen cleaner
Best wipes
Floors
Whether you're dealing with muddy footprints or everyday dust, these top-performing floor cleaners cut through grime while protecting and preserving your surfaces.
Best mop
Rejuvenate Click n Clean Multi-Surface Spray Mop System, Floor Cleaner Mop Kit
- $29.95
- Walmart
Best upright vac
Upholstery and fabrics
Designed to lift stains and refresh fabrics without damage, these upholstery cleaners make it easy to keep sofas, chairs and cushions looking like new.
Best scented detergent
Best steam cleaner
7-in-1 Portable Corded Handheld Steamer with 7 Muli-Surface Cleaning Tools
- $39.98
- Home Depot