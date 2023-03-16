It's Maisonette's birthday sale and its gifting out some major deals to celebrate!

Right now, shop up to 30% off apparel, accessories, decor and more across multiple brands. Plus, take an extra 10% off sale items with code BDAY6. The sale runs through March 20, with surprise deals launching each day.

Check out our picks from the birthday sale below!

Daily deal

Maisonette TEAMSON KIDS Teamson Kids - Little Chef Mayfair Retro Play Kitchen, Pink Price : $160.79 • 40% Savings Maisonette Original: $267.99 Shop Now

Kids' apparel

Maisonette SWEET WINK Hip Hop Patch L/S Sweatshirt, Gray Price : $38.40 • 20% Savings Maisonette Original: $48 Shop Now

Maisonette MAISON ME Belle Cardigan, Cream & Navy Price : $61.20 • 9% Savings Maisonette Original: $68 Shop Now

Maisonette BIZZ X SISS Biker Shorts, Bright Stripe Price : $14.63 • 24% Savings Maisonette Original: $19.50 Shop Now

Maisonette ELLIS LITTLES Organic Liberty London Pocket Pullover, Blue Price : $26.60 • 30% Savings Maisonette Original: $38 Shop Now

Maisonette ANGEL DEAR BABY FEMINIST 2-Way Zipper Footie Price : $31.50 • 10% Savings Maisonette Original: $35 Shop Now

Adult apparel

Maisonette FLORAISON LANE The Women's Elizabeth Dress, Tuscan Garden Floral Price : $203 • 30% Savings Maisonette Original: $290 Shop Now

Maisonette ROMA LABEL Women's Rio Floral Print Dress, Blue Price : $174.40 • 20% Savings Maisonette Original: $218 Shop Now

Maisonette SPLITS59 Airweight High Waist 7/8 Leggings, Stone Blue Price : $78.40 • 19% Savings Maisonette Original: $98 Shop Now

Maisonette PQ SWIM Women's Tassel Sarong Price : $67.20 • 30% Savings Maisonette Original: $96 Shop Now

Maisonette TROTTERS LONDON Mens Whale Swimshort, Navy Price : $100.80 • 20% Savings Maisonette Original: $126 Shop Now

Maisonette BALIENE Daddy & Me Men Shirt, White Price : $94.50 • 30% Savings Maisonette Original: $135 Shop Now

Accessories

Maisonette KAYU Women's Zoey Wicker Basket Bag, Natural Price : $206.50 • 30% Savings Maisonette Original: $295 Shop Now

Maisonette L'AMOUR Henry Caged Leather Sandal, Cognac Price : $34 • 15% Savings Maisonette Original: $40 Shop Now

Maisonette HALO LUXE Sweets Lace Double Bow Clip Set, Oatmeal Price : $19.20 • 20% Savings Maisonette Original: $24 Shop Now

Maisonette EMU AUSTRALIA Women's Mayberry Slipper, Charcoal Price : $41.97 • 29% Savings Maisonette Original: $59.95 Shop Now

Maisonette HART Seeing Heart Necklace Price : $178.50 • 15% Savings Maisonette Original: $210 Shop Now

Maisonette THATCH JEWELRY Hendry Hoops Price : $106.25 • 15% Savings Maisonette Original: $125 Shop Now

Home

Maisonette CRANE BABY Lion Pillow, Kendi Price : $27.99 • 30% Savings Maisonette Original: $39.99 Shop Now

Maisonette ROOKIE HUMANS Enchanted Forest Toddler Comforter Price : $67.50 • 10% Savings Maisonette Original: $75 Shop Now

Maisonette ARCADIA HOME Artisan Hand Loomed Cotton Square Pillow Case, Grey With Yellow Stitching Price : $69.30 • 30% Savings Maisonette Original: $99 Shop Now

Maisonette BRITANNICAL Mornington Wool Baby Blanket, Duck Egg Price : $54 • 10% Savings Maisonette Original: $60 Shop Now

Maisonette BABYMOOV Duo Meal Station XL Price : $167.99 • 20% Savings Maisonette Original: $209.99 Shop Now

Toys

Maisonette TEAMSON KIDS Little Chef Paris Modern Play Kitchen Price : $136 • 20% Savings Maisonette Original: $170 Shop Now

Maisonette WONDER & WISE BY ASWEETS Good Wood Mini Golf Game Price : $51 • 15% Savings Maisonette Original: $60 Shop Now

Maisonette TOKYOBIKE Little Tokyobike, Ivory Price : $220.50 • 30% Savings Maisonette Original: $315 Shop Now

Maisonette KIDKRAFT A Frame Hideaway And Climber Price : $135.99 • 15% Savings Maisonette Original: $159.99 Shop Now

Maisonette MANHATTAN TOY Playdate Friends, Harper Price : $24.80 • 20% Savings Maisonette Original: $31 Shop Now

