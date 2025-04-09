Let’s face it: life is hectic, and there’s nothing quite like a perfectly drawn bath to help you reset.
Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day, turn your bathroom into a spa-like retreat or just upgrade your self-care routine, the right products can make all the difference.
That’s why Oprah Daily curated the 2025 Bath O-wards, a definitive list of the best in bath-time luxury.
From plush towels to mood-boosting scents and glow-inducing skin care, these are the indulgent, effective essentials that transform a simple bath into a full-body exhale.
Oprah Daily's beauty director, Kate Sandoval Box, stopped by "Good Morning America" to share all the details on the products that rose to the top.
Check it all out below!
