Between countless options, confusing features and trying to find the perfect fit for your unique sleep needs, shopping for a new mattress can feel like a full-time job.
"It's even tricky for a sleep scientists like me to navigate sometimes," Dr. Dan Gartenberg, founder of SleepSpace and co-founder of Sleep Corner, told "Good Morning America."
He added, "Around 30% of people aren't getting enough sleep."
That's why "GMA" visited Saatva alongside Gartenberg and "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto to learn firsthand what makes a mattress worth the investment. From solutions for back pain and snoring to features designed for restless sleepers and even growing kids, Saatva's range of high-quality mattresses and bases are crafted to support every kind of sleeper.
Ready to upgrade your rest? Saatva is here to help with $550 off mattress orders of $1,100, just in time for National Sleep Awareness Week.
Shop our picks below.
