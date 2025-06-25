Craving a shopping day? Us too.
Lori Bergamotto is walking us through Aerie to find the best leggings to add to your wardrobe. Aerie regularly drops newness and major sales, like the Big Deal Sale with up to 70% off going on now, so all of Bergamotto's finds are currently on sale.
Together with stylist Kristen Saladino, Bergamotto is on the hunt for comfortable leggings that are both stylish and functional. For example, Saladino recommends the Hugger leggings for yoga, because they are high-waisted, stretchy and have compression.
Bergamotto sports the Goals High Waisted Leggings, which are ideal for running. A high-waisted pair is key, Saladino says, adding, "Go for moisture-wicking, breathable fabric to avoid chafing and stay cool."
Check out these leggings and more below. Plus, find some more Aerie picks to complete your look.
Aerie leggings
Aerie's highly rated, popular leggings collection features a variety of styles, fits, and lengths to ensure the most comfortable fit. The crossover leggings, for example, have a flattering cut and light support that's ideal on low-impact days, whether you're doing light movement, running errands or lounging at home. We also have options with more compression and for busier days.
For running
Saladino notes that a good pair of running or workout leggings should give you "a full range of motion." Ideally, they are high-waisted and are made with moisture-wicking breathable fabric.
For yoga
These leggings are soft, stretchy and "move with you, from downward dog to plank," Saladino notes. You won't get that awkward sagging at the knees or ankles either.
For the gym
Try these leggings for the gym in any of the 10 available colors to best suit your wardrobe. They have a 4.5-star rating and more than 600 reviews.
Out and about
These are high-waisted with a "crossover waistband [that] flatters and defines your waist," Saladino notes. The "fit should be snug, not squeezing -- no pinching allowed!"
Complete your look
Shop sports bras, tees and slides for a full Aerie outfit.