It's Sur La Table's Anniversary Sale and savings are up to 50% off.
That means you can plan your kitchen refresh, make dinner party plans with friends and family, or stock up on all the gifts you're planning on giving out during wedding season and the upcoming holidays.
Plus, find even greater deals on Breville ovens and Cusinart Coffee machines up to 55% off.
Shoppers can also get $100 off the original price of Le Creuset's Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, or shop a set of four Sur La Table Linen Napkins starting at $19.99. You can also snag that casserole dish you've been eyeing for game day at 20% off.
Shop our picks from Sur La Table's Anniversary Sale below!
$25 or less
Sur La Table Linen Napkins, Set of 4
Price: $19.99 • 49% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $39.95
Sur La Table Olivewood Salt Keeper
Price: $19.72 • 43% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $34.95
Sur La Table Vivi Double Old Fashioned Glasses
Price: $4.99 • 37% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $8
Sur La Table 10-Piece Glass Storage Container Set
Price: $24.96 • 50% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $49.95
Dash Spiderweb Mini Waffle Maker
Price: $12.96 • 13% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $14.95
Sur La Table Mini Donut Pan, 12 Count
Price: $9.96 • 33% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $15
Sur La Table Orange Blossom Candle
Price: $14.96 • 40% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $24.95
Sur La Table Windowpane Runner, 108" X 16"
Price: $19.99 • 33% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $30
$50 or less
Emile Henry Mini Pie Dishes, Set Of 2
Price: $34.96 • 30% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $49.95
Staub Mini Pumpkin Cocotte, .5 Qt
Price: $34.96 • 45% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $64
Olivewood Utensils & Crock
Price: $49.99 • 54% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $110
French Press, 8 Cup
Price: $31.96 • 20% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $39.95
Sur La Table Rose Petal Candle & Diffuser Gift Set
Price: $26.96 • 40% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $45
$100 or less
Sur La Table Rectangular Stoneware Casserole With Lid, 4 Qt.
Price: $55.96 • 20% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $70
Bistro Cereal Bowl, Set of 8
Price: $69.96 • 27% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $96
All-Clad Nonstick Stockpot With Straining Lid, 6 Qt.
Price: $99.96 • 33% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $149.95
Sur La Table Reversible Cutting Board, 16" X 12"
Price: $63.16 • 20% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $79
Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Stoneware Set
Price: $99.96 • 58% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $243
Splurge-worthy
Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt.
Price: $249.96 • 34% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $379.95
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
Price: $319.96 • 57% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $749.95
Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffee Maker And Single-Serve Brewer
Price: $159.96 • 56% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $365
Sur La Table Classic 5-Ply Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set
Price: $479.96 • 40% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $800
Wolf Gourmet Countertop Oven Elite
Price: $634.96 • 33% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $949