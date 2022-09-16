It's Sur La Table's Anniversary Sale and savings are up to 50% off.

That means you can plan your kitchen refresh, make dinner party plans with friends and family, or stock up on all the gifts you're planning on giving out during wedding season and the upcoming holidays.

Plus, find even greater deals on Breville ovens and Cusinart Coffee machines up to 55% off.

Shoppers can also get $100 off the original price of Le Creuset's Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, or shop a set of four Sur La Table Linen Napkins starting at $19.99. You can also snag that casserole dish you've been eyeing for game day at 20% off.

Shop our picks from Sur La Table's Anniversary Sale below!

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

$25 or less

Price: $19.99 49% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $39.95
Price: $19.72 43% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $34.95
Price: $4.99 37% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $8
Price: $24.96 50% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $49.95
Price: $12.96 13% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $14.95
Price: $9.96 33% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $15
Price: $14.96 40% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $24.95
Price: $19.99 33% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $30
$50 or less

Price: $34.96 30% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $49.95
Price: $34.96 45% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $64
Price: $49.99 54% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $110
Price: $31.96 20% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $39.95
Price: $26.96 40% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $45
$100 or less

Price: $55.96 20% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $70
Price: $69.96 27% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $96
Price: $99.96 33% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $149.95
Price: $63.16 20% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $79
Price: $99.96 58% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $243
Splurge-worthy

Price: $249.96 34% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $379.95
Price: $319.96 57% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $749.95
Price: $159.96 56% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $365
Price: $479.96 40% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $800
Price: $634.96 33% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $949
