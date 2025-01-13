It might be hard to enjoy outdoor activities during the cold weather months, but there's plenty you can do indoors to keep yourself busy -- and "GMA" has just the hobbies for you to try this season.
Inspired by some of social media's most entertaining creators, we're exploring everything from sculpting homemade trinkets to crocheting your own accessories.
Keep scrolling to get inspired and shop the necessary supplies for your next favorite hobby!
Hobby #1: Modeling clay
As TikTok user @annamoraan explains, simple air dry clay can be used to create a variety of household goods that are great to keep or gift your friends: Jewelry dishes, magnets, toothbrush holders and more are a cinch to make when you grab one of these convenient kits that come with all the clay and tools a beginner could want.
Air Dry Clay, 36 Colors Modeling Clay Kit with 3 Sculpting Tools, Magic Foam Clay for Kids and Adults, DIY Molding Clay Gift for Boys and Girls
Crayola Air Dry Clay Bucket, 5 lbs White Clay, Classroom Supplies for Teachers, School Supplies, Crafts
Hobby #2: Candlemaking
If you love to burn candles at home, take the next step in customization and make your own! This kit from Sculpd includes everything you need in order to easily craft a beautiful candle at home, and it's simple enough for folks of any skill level (beginners included) to use.
Sculpd - The Original Candle Making & Pottery Kit - Complete Art Set: Includes Air Dry Clay, Soy Wax, Fragrance & Tool
Hobby #3: Embroidery
Embroidery is a great way to connect across generations, and all-in-one kits make it a cinch to learn. You can also practice at home or take your project on the go, and in no time flat you'll have gorgeous pieces that reflect your interests like the botanical scenes @whynotstitching often showcases on TikTok.
Stitched Stories is a small company whose beginner kits are a fantastic way to get started on your embroidery journey since the pattern is printed in color directly onto the fabric so you won't need to worry about counting threads or a complicated image transfer process, making this a super-simple way to dip your toes into this hobby. The patterns are classic and considered foundational to any embroidery practice, and each kit comes with a detailed stitching guide as well as how-to illustrations that anyone can follow.
Hobby #4: Crocheting
Crocheting may look complicated, but more than 500,000 people -- including folks who have never tried it -- have hopped on board The Woobles train so they too can enjoy the relaxation, creativity, mindfulness the company wants to impart with its projects.
The company has a bustling social media community where users can chat with one another about what they're working on, and you can easily find videos from users like @demlia showcasing the fun simplicity of creating your own cute creatures.