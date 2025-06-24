From tennis skirts to tracksuits, sporty fashion is taking over this summer -- and we're here for it.
We're even seeing the return of the boat shoe, now with a fresh twist that makes it cooler than ever.
If you are loving the "sporty prep" trend, we're breaking down the easiest ways to wear it.
InStyle Editor-in-Chief Sally Holmes stopped by "Good Morning America" to share the latest must-haves and style tips.
Scroll on to shop the trend.
Track-inspired look
The tracksuit isn't new, but how people are styling it this summer definitely is.
"Here, we are mixing and matching these Adidas loose track pants with a bright, summer crochet trim tank top from Boden. Then, we added jelly kitten heel sandals from Steve Madden at Macy's. Jelly sandals are an "if you know, you know" trend of the summer and these kitten heel ones are a personal favorite," Holmes said.
Golf-inspired look
Golf fashion is officially having a street-style moment.
"We love the Lacoste Heritage Trim Golf Dress for $155 with clean lines and a sporty silhouette," Holmes said. "We've paired it with white penny loafers from LOFT, for just $57, and finished with the Demmera sunglasses from Madewell."
Rowing-inspired look
Boat shoes are back!
"Rugby shirts are a total crew staple," Holmes said, "so we styled this one from J.Crew with a pair of J.Crew's Portsider chino shorts. The Sperry Sea Mate boat sneakers are a lightweight, updated take on a classic silhouette."
Tennis-inspired look
"The versatility of a tennis look can take anyone from a grocery store run to a day out with friends," Holmes said. "Check out this all-white monochromatic moment with a Fabletics' pleated skirt for $70 paired with a crisp button-down from Old Navy. It's clean, classic, and so summer."