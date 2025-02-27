In a perfect world, your bedroom is your sanctuary -- clean, comfortable and free from dust and allergens.
But over time, dust and clutter can build up, impacting your sleep quality and overall well-being. A deep clean can help restore your space, making it feel fresh, cozy and more inviting.
Here’s how to get started on transforming your bedroom into a truly restful retreat:
- Start by stripping your bed and washing all bedding, including pillowcases, sheets and duvet covers.
- Don’t forget to wash pillows and mattress protectors, too -- these can harbor dust and allergens.
- For your mattress, vacuum the surface and spot-clean any stains with a gentle upholstery cleaner. A sprinkle of baking soda left to sit for 30 minutes before vacuuming can also help eliminate odors.
- Next, tackle dust buildup on furniture, nightstands and baseboards using a microfiber cloth or a dusting tool.
- Decluttering surfaces and refreshing your closet will also help create a more restful environment.
- Finally, deep-clean flooring, whether that means vacuuming carpets, steam-cleaning rugs or mopping hardwood floors.
To make the job easier, here are some products to help you achieve a spotless and serene bedroom.
