St. Patrick's Day plans call for St. Patrick's Day décor -- and we know just what to shop.
From shamrock wreaths and garlands to green table runners and linens, there are plenty of on-theme home finds to celebrate the holiday. We're looking for St. Patrick's Day-specific items and products with a subtle nod to the holiday that can be used throughout the spring season.
For example, you can shop for a shamrock wreath on Amazon, where searches for St. Patrick's Day décor are currently trending.
Joanna Gaines' Magnolia has a new spring collection with fern-colored gingham napkins and tea towels, which you can use on your St. Patrick's Day tablescape or hang in your kitchen for some added pops of green.
For more personalized décor, check out retailers like Etsy, where you can find unique goods like a four leaf clover woven blanket and handmade clover spoon rests.
Continue below to shop our picks!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
IRISH Throw Blanket Lucky 4 Leaf Clover
- $69.99 - $110.49
- $79.99 - $129.99
- Etsy
6ft. St. Patrick's Day Shamrock & Pom Pom Garland by Celebrate It
- $3.59
- $5.99
- Michael's