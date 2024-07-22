Popular brands Stanley and LoveShackFancy have collaborated on an upcoming capsule collection of drink tumblers dropping on Aug. 6 at 12 PM EST.
The pairing comes in four vintage-inspired prints named Happy Thoughts, Ribbon Rosa, Everblooming Rosettes, and Blooming Heirloom. Each features lush floral illustrations against a blue, pink, light purple or white background and are finished with color-coordinated lids, handles and a whimsical bow straw toppers.
In keeping with their recent string of viral tumblers, this Stanley will come in the 40-ounce size and have double-wall vacuum insulation that helps drinks stay just the right temperature for hours.
The ergonomic handle is designed to be easy to grab and carry, and it's splash-proof, dishwasher safe and - a favorite feature of Stanley devotees -- it fits in car cupholders easily. Pricing for one of the limited-edition Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers is $60.
Sign up for email alerts via Stanley or LoveShackFancy to make sure you're one of the first to know as soon as the Aug. 6 launch happens, and while you wait, shop other favorites from the brands below.
