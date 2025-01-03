Whether you're looking to spice up weeknight dinners, impress your loved ones with gourmet meals or stick to your New Year's health goals, meal kits make it easy and convenient to cook delicious meals at home.
With so many options out there, you can find a meal kit tailored to your budget, lifestyle and taste preferences.
We've rounded up some of the top meal kit options, from affordable everyday dinners to indulgent gourmet experiences.
Check out these top picks and discover your next favorite meal kit!
EveryPlate
EveryPlate + Use code GMA50PF for 50% on 1st box, plus 1 month free at Planet Fitness
If you're looking for the best value in meal kits, EveryPlate is the way to go. With 27 weekly recipes to choose from and over 50 available add-ons like snacks, breakfast and desserts, you'll never run out of options. Prices start at $5.99 per serving. The promotion is valid for new subscribers. Valid through January 31.
- $5.99
- EveryPlate
Goldbelly
Goldbelly
For those looking to indulge in iconic meals from some of the most famous restaurants and chefs across the country, Goldbelly has you covered. These curated meal kits let you experience restaurant-quality dishes at home. Options include McLoon's Lobster Roll Care Package, 2nd Ave Deli's New York Deli Complete Kosher Dinner, Top Chef Meal Kit, and Bern's Dry Aged Prime Delmonico Steak + Sides Dinner Kit for 2.
- $199.95
- Goldbelly
Green Chef
Green Chef + Use code GMAFS2 for free salads for two months, plus 50% off your first box
For anyone focused on healthy eating, Green Chef offers nutritionist-approved recipes made with fresh, organic ingredients and responsibly sourced proteins. Whether you're following a keto, gluten-free, Mediterranean, or Plant-Based diet, Green Chef's 80+ weekly recipes are tailored to your preferences. Prices start at $11.99 per serving. The promotion is valid for new subscribers. Valid through January 31.
- $11.99
- Green Chef
HelloFresh
Hello Fresh + Use code GMAFFLP for a free high-protein item for life, plus up to 10 free meals.
HelloFresh covers all your mealtime needs with 50 weekly recipes and 100+ seasonal and convenience items. With categories like Family Friendly, Fit & Wholesome, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, and Quick & Easy, there's something for everyone in the family. Prices start at $9.99 per serving. The promotion is valid for new subscribers. Valid through January 31.
- $9.99
- Hello Fresh
Marley Spoon
Marley Spoon
Marley Spoon makes it simple to enjoy delicious, high-quality meals with recipes catering to various preferences. Offerings include gluten-free meals for those with dietary restrictions, low-carb options, quick and easy recipes for busy nights, and vegetarian dishes for plant-based eaters. Prices start at $10.99 per serving.
- $10.99
- Marley Spoon
Dinnerly
Dinnerly
Dinnerly keeps things simple and budget-friendly with delicious meal kits, each serving two or four. Whether you're looking for quick dinner options or easy-to-make recipes the whole family will love, Dinnerly delivers convenience without breaking the bank. Prices start at $7.99 per serving.
- $7.99
- Dinnerly
