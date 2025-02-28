If shapewear is one of your closet essentials, we have three finds to add to your cart.
Shop highly rated Shapermint shapewear on Amazon, including the Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Panty and the Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Shorts, both complete with an anti-slip silicone strip to keep them in place all day, every day.
If you need shaping with strong support for underneath a dress, opt for Honeylove's Cami Bodysuit in regular and plus sizing.
And finally, don't miss our pick for shapewear shorts: the SPANXsculpt TotalContour High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short, perfect for spring and summer style.
Best shapewear for everyday
Don't miss Shapermint shapewear on Amazon for everyday wear.
Best shapewear for dresses
The Honeylove Cami Bodysuit features underwire-free support and a "wedgie-proof cut," according to Nordstrom's website. Plus, it has adjustable straps and is lined with removable cups.
Best shapewear shorts
The SPANXsculpt TotalContour High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short has Spanx's highest level of compression. "Powered by flexible, built-in boning and LYCRA FitSense Print Technology for added waist, core, and thigh support, this shapewear is engineered for 360-degree sculpting to deliver that cinched, hourglass shape," Spanx's website states.
It's available in two colors and in sizes XS to 3X.
