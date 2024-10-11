As the seasons change and soup season arrives, it's the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with essentials that will make cooking hearty meals a breeze.
Investing in a quality crockpot or soupmaker can transform how you prepare comfort foods like stews, chili and soups, letting you enjoy a hot, home-cooked meal with minimal effort.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has rounded up some of the bestselling soup season must-haves to make your shopping experience easier.
The tools below make meal prep easier and might just inspire you to try new recipes, bringing warmth and coziness to your kitchen all season long.
6 Quart 3-in-1 Cook Central Multicooker
If you plan to make soups this fall and winter, having a multicooker is a must. This 3-in-1 multicooker is under $160 and can saute, steam and slow-cook any recipe to perfection.
Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
The Philips soup maker automatically heats and blends your favorite soups in as little as 18 minutes, making prep easy and quick.
MuellerLiving Immersion Blender Handheld
This Immersion Blender from MuellerLiving has three detachable accessories perfect for not only soup, but also making smoothies, whipped cream, beaten eggs and more.
Souper Cubes 1-Cup Freezer Tray
A genius way to meal prep soups to have on hand is by using the Souper Cubes 1-Cup Freezer Tray. These trays are easy to fill, freeze, release cubes and stack.
Crock-Pot Metal Blush Pink Lunch Box
What's better than a countertop Crock-Pot? A portable one. This 20-ounce Crock-Pot lunch box is perfect for taking and warming your leftover meals, soup, chili and more.
Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker
One appliance you can't miss out on is a slow cooker. The Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker is an affordable and convenient tool to add to your kitchen. You can mix and match warm, low or high heat settings with your choice of two, four, six, eight or 10 hours of cooking time.
XO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ladle
Forget about using that old messy ladel at home and upgrade with OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ladle. Serve your favorite soups without worrying about drips ruining your kitchen countertop.
Stainless Steel Reinforced Bouillon Strainer
Try New Star Foodservice's Stainless Steel Reinforced Bouillon Strainer to help elevate your cooking game.
