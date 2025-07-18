If you're looking to upgrade your tech setup without spending a fortune, we've got you covered.
From backyard movie nights to a laptop sun shade for working on your patio, these budget-friendly products offer clever solutions for everyday annoyances.
Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is sharing the latest and greatest gadgets, many of which are eco-friendly, travel-ready and backed by hundreds of reviews.
Scroll down to shop the top tech accessories that maximize style, function and convenience.
Snappy Magsafe wallet
This sleek MagSafe wallet clicks securely to your phone and holds up to three cards without bulking up your pocket.
Laptop Sun Shade
Working outside just got that much easier. This foldable cardboard laptop shade blocks glare, reduces overheating and attaches with magnets for a snug fit.
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery
This slim, snap-on MagSafe battery charges your iPhone fast and wire-free. It includes a built-in kickstand for streaming or video calls, all in a 1/2-inch-thick design that won't weigh you down.
Cloud Valley Magnetic Phone Holder
Turn your laptop into a multitasking dream with this magnetic phone stand. It sticks securely, supports MagSafe and non-MagSafe devices, and keeps your phone in view for easy texting, calls or video playback.
Mini portable projector
This pocket-size projector casts up to 60 inches of screen time for movie nights on the go. It supports USB, HDMI and audio inputs.
Wireless charging station
Charge your phone, earbuds and smartwatch all at the same time -- cord-free. This compact station has fast-charging tech, a cooling system, and on top of that has a sleep-friendly LED light that dims after 20 seconds.
Smartish iPhone 14 wallet case
Part wallet, part phone case, this ultra-slim essential holds cards and cash while protecting your phone with air-pocket corners and high-grip sides. It's lightweight but ready for impact.
Pillow dock
Binge or read comfortably with this plush tablet holder that adjusts 360 degrees. Plus, there are compartments for snacks and more.
Octobuddy
This genius gadget uses suction cups to stick your phone to mirrors, windows, or smooth surfaces. Great for hands-free videos, workouts, or content creation, it works with nearly any phone.
MagSafe grips
MagSafe-compatible and stylish, these upgraded grips make texting, selfies and streaming effortless. They snap on securely, support wireless charging and come in a variety of bold designs.
Cellphone umbrella
Power bank
There is nothing worse than having an external battery but not the proper charging cables for it. This Belkin Power Bank has cords attached -- problem solved.
Glass shield clear screen protector
For extra privacy and protection, this screen cover is under $20.