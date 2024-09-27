This fall, clogs are stepping into the spotlight once again, becoming a go-to shoe for fashionistas looking for both comfort and style.
These iconic wooden-soled shoes are no longer confined to their traditional look—today’s clogs have evolved into fashion-forward footwear, perfect for a variety of occasions.
Whether you're seeking a practical, everyday shoe or a statement piece to elevate your outfit, clogs offer the best of both worlds.
As NYC-based stylist Danielle Schiebel explains, "The latest clog trend is a combination of nostalgic charm and modern comfort. The classic wooden-soled shoes are now being reimagined with contemporary twists, like sleek leather finishes, chunky soles and embellishments like studs or shearling."
Clogs aren't just a fleeting trend; they are a versatile, timeless footwear choice that seamlessly blends style and functionality. "They can be paired with wide leg pants, midi skirts or even tailored clothing for a high-low contrast," says Schiebel.
Here's a roundup of top trending clogs perfect for completing your fall wardrobe.
UGG Goldenstar Clog
Combining the cozy comfort of UGG's signature shearling with a leather upper, these clogs offer a laid-back, luxe feel perfect for cooler weather.
- $130
- UGG
Madewell x Dansko Brinn Mules in Leather
Known for their ergonomic design, Dansko's clogs provide superior arch support with a padded instep collar and lightweight EVA outsole.
- $155
- Madewell
Everlane The Wooden Puffa Clog
These clogs elevate your style--literally. With a 3.25" heel height, it's on the taller side for this classic style.
- $198
- Everlane
Coconuts by Matisse Freedom Clogs
With their chunky heel and studded embellishments, these suede clogs offer a modern twist on the classic clog silhouette, perfect for an edgy fall look.
- $120
- Anthropologie
Aersoles Fox Clog
These fun, animal-print clogs feature a cow print haircalf upper, offering a bold yet playful twist on the classic clog.
- $135
- Aersoles
Matisse Camy
These Western-inspired clogs feature a pointed toe and stacked heel, blending cowboy boot details with the casual comfort of a clog.
- $167.99
- DSW
Seychelles Loud and Clear Platinum Metallic Leather Clog
These clogs are perfect for dressing up casual looks or adding a statement piece to more polished ensembles, making them an eye-catching addition to your seasonal wardrobe.
- $138.95
- Zappos
Dr. Scholl's Original Joy
A true throwback, Dr. Scholl’s iconic clogs feature a wooden sole and buckle detail, ideal for adding a touch of nostalgic flair to any outfit.
- $120
- Zappos