Surprise! There's a sale happening at Brooklinen you won't want to miss.

Right now, shop 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen on products like their down comforter and super-plush robe as well as throw blankets, sheet sets and more.

Plus, the sale includes discounts on their first-ever holiday collection, which includes the Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket (made from 80% lambswool and 20% cashmere), silk eye masks, a cozy weighted blanket in four colors, and the robes in limited-edition hexagon and stripe prints.

Shop the sale now to stock up on your own home essentials or prepare gifts for friends and family ahead of the holidays.

Check out our picks below!

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brooklinen Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket Price : $169.15 • 14% Savings Brooklinen Original: $199 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brooklinen Socks Price : $12.75 • 15% Savings Brooklinen Original: $15 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket Price : $143.65 • 14% Savings Brooklinen Original: $169 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Price : $84.15 • 14% Savings Brooklinen Original: $99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask Price : $24.65 • 15% Savings Brooklinen Original: $29 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set Price : $152.15 • 14% Savings Brooklinen Original: $179 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brooklinen Down Comforter, Full/Queen Price : $305.15 • 15% Savings Brooklinen Original: $359 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brooklinen Luxe Move-In Bundle Price : $471.07 • 27% Savings Brooklinen Original: $652 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brooklinen Pure Wool Throw Blanket Price : $203.15 • 14% Savings Brooklinen Original: $239 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brooklinen Down Pillow Price : $109.65 • 14% Savings Brooklinen Original: $129 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brooklinen Classic Bed and Bath Bundle Price : $173.40 • 27% Savings Brooklinen Original: $240 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK