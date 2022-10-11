Surprise! There's a sale happening at Brooklinen you won't want to miss.
Right now, shop 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen on products like their down comforter and super-plush robe as well as throw blankets, sheet sets and more.
Plus, the sale includes discounts on their first-ever holiday collection, which includes the Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket (made from 80% lambswool and 20% cashmere), silk eye masks, a cozy weighted blanket in four colors, and the robes in limited-edition hexagon and stripe prints.
Shop the sale now to stock up on your own home essentials or prepare gifts for friends and family ahead of the holidays.
Check out our picks below!
Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket
Price: $169.15 • 14% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $199
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Socks
Price: $12.75 • 15% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $15
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Weighted Throw Blanket
Price: $143.65 • 14% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $169
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Super-Plush Robe
Price: $84.15 • 14% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $99
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mulberry Silk Eyemask
Price: $24.65 • 15% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $29
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Classic Core Sheet Set
Price: $152.15 • 14% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $179
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Down Comforter, Full/Queen
Price: $305.15 • 15% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $359
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Luxe Move-In Bundle
Price: $471.07 • 27% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $652
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Pure Wool Throw Blanket
Price: $203.15 • 14% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $239
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Down Pillow
Price: $109.65 • 14% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $129
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Classic Bed and Bath Bundle
Price: $173.40 • 27% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $240
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Price: $50.15 • 15% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $59