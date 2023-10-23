TEMU ABC News Photo Illustration, TEMU

TEMU is a sponsor of "Good Morning America."

TEMU is an online shopping platform with more than 200 categories for exactly what you need every time and it has special early Black Friday prices exclusively for "GMA" viewers today only.

TEMU is also offering a $100 bundle of coupons exclusively on the TEMU app today only. Search the code "GMA" to access the coupon bundle as well as reduced prices on everything you see below.

Today's TEMU offers are meant to help you start your day well with everything from electric toothbrushes to a retro coffee grinder, all perfect for gifting yourself or getting a head start on your holiday shopping list.

Keep scrolling to shop items that are trending now on TEMU!

CONTACT TEMU: For any order issues, please reach out to TEMU directly at help@temu.com.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Wash up!

20% off TEMU Rechargeable 3-in-1 Electric Toothbrush Set: Electric Tooth Cleaner To Brighten Your Smile At Home And On The Go! $5.90

$7.45 TEMU This toothbrush set comes with five modes to help you customize your teeth-cleaning routine. At the maximum vibration setting, you'll get 31,000 pulses per minute for incredibly effective cleaning. Shop Now

25% off TEMU Cordless Water Flosser With DIY Mode, 4 Jet Tips - Portable And Rechargeable For Home And Travel - Dental Oral Irrigator For Healthier Teeth And Gums $5.90

$7.97 TEMU Using three modes (strong, weak and pulse), this electric tooth cleaning set gradually gains speed and strength to ease you into the process and prevent damage to your teeth and gums. It also has an easy-to-clean water tank to help you maintain top-tier hygiene. Shop Now

47% off TEMU Adults Electric Toothbrush, D1 White (with 3/5/8/12/15 Brush Heads+Travel Case+Dental Floss+Shelf) $3.90

$7.47 TEMU The high-frequency vibration cleaning offers the strong cleaning power of sound waves while antibacterial soft bristles provide comfortable brushing. Shop Now

Dress up!

28% off TEMU Vintage Makeup Case/Drawer Organizer $19.90

$27.98 TEMU This handy case can be used to organize makeup, skincare, jewelry and more, making it one of the most versatile gifts to give the beauty or accessory lover in your life. The vintage design is elegant and attractive, and the clear display allows you to quickly find whatever you're searching for in a hurry. Shop Now

32% off TEMU 1500W Handheld Clothes Steamer $19.90

$29.69 TEMU With 1500W of power, this handheld steamer heats up quickly and is a breeze to stash in your luggage for quick sprucing up on your next vacation. It also comes with an automatic off function, a fabric brush, a lint remover and it's safe to use on any type of fabric. Shop Now

Coffee!

40% off TEMU 1set Wooden Classic Vintage Mini Manual Bean Grinder $19.90

$33.29 TEMU This kit includes a retro bean grinder and a glass coffee press, both in travel-friendly sizes, making it a fantastic gift for your favorite coffee drinker who loves camping, hiking and other adventures. And who can resist the adorable vintage styling?! Shop Now