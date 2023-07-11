Ever dream about what walking on a cloud might feel like? Enter "pillow slides."
The waterproof foam sandals that went viral on TikTok last year were crowned the most comfortable slide on the market right now.
The sandals are unisex and becuase of Prime Day they are on sale right now for $23. They come in more than 15 colors and run from women's sizes 4 to 16 and in men's sizes up to 14.
Believe us when we say your feet will thank you. Scroll down to shop while you can!
