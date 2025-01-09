As we age, our brows and skin naturally change -- be it thinning, remnants of over-plucking or graying.
If you know how to properly shape and groom your eyebrows, they can affect the entire look of your face, helping to open and lift the eyes.
"Good Morning America" spoke with makeup artist and beauty expert Joseph Carrillo to address common mature brow challenges and how to achieve a more polished, natural look.
"Enhancing your arch just slightly can lift the face and make it appear more youthful," Carrillo said.
Whether you're tackling sparse spots, managing gray hairs or considering new layering techniques, the right approach, coupled with some expert product recommendations, can leave you feeling more confident and put together.
Scroll on to check out Carrillo's recommendations.
Problem: Sparse brows
Carrillo's secret for sparse brows? Layering techniques. "For a natural look, layering lightweight products is key," Carrillo said.
He recommends starting with a fine-tipped pencil like the Huda Beauty #BombBrows Microshade Pencil or Covergirl Easy Breezy Brow Micro-Fine Pencil, which allows you to create hair-like strokes that mimic real brow hairs.
"Focus on sparse areas, especially the arch and tail, but keep the front soft to avoid that heavy, overdrawn look," he said.
To add dimension, Carrillo suggested layering a tinted gel such as Milk Makeup Kush Fiber Brow Gel. "The fibers add texture and fullness without looking harsh," he explained.
Finally, brush through your brows with a spoolie to blend and soften any lines.
Carrillo also said you can finish with a strong-hold gel, such as the Patrick Ta Major Brow Lamination Gel, to lock everything in place and add dimension.
"This technique ensures a natural, multi-dimensional finish that mimics real brows," he said.
Problem: Correcting over-plucked brows
"Over-plucked brows require patience," Carrillo said.
For regrowth, Carrillo recommended using a brow serum such as The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash & Brow Serum. "Consistency is key, but don't expect overnight results," he said.
In the meantime, a light powder like Milani Stay Put Brow Color can softly fill in gaps. Most importantly? "Resist the urge to pluck any regrowth," he said. "Let your brows return to their natural fullness."
Problem: Adding volume and definition
"Mature brows need soft, buildable products to avoid a harsh look," Carrillo explains.
His go-to tool for definition is the IT Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil, which he described as "a foolproof option that adjusts to most hair colors."
To add texture and volume, Carrillo recommends the Maybelline TattooStudio Brow Tint Pen. "It creates natural, hair-like strokes, which is especially helpful for sparse areas," he said.
These products work beautifully to enhance brows without adding unnecessary weight.
Problem: Managing white or gray hairs in brows
"Gray hairs can actually add texture and fullness, so don't pluck them out," Carrillo said. Instead, use a tinted brow mascara like Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows to blend them seamlessly into your natural brow.
For a longer-lasting solution, Carrillo suggested an at-home dye kit like the Ardell Brow Tint Kit. "It's easy to use and provides semi-permanent coverage," he explained.
If makeup is more your style, Carrillo recommends Revlon ColorStay Brow Tint for quick touch-ups. "It gives you a polished, cohesive look in no time," he said.
Permanent solutions like microblading or brow lamination
"Microblading can be a great option for filling sparse areas, but mature clients need to find an experienced artist who specializes in soft, natural strokes," Carrillo said.
For those hesitant to commit, brow lamination is a less invasive option. "It's fantastic for taming unruly brows and achieving a lifted, fuller effect," he said.
However, Carrillo offered a word of caution: "Lamination is like a perm for your brows, so I don't recommend doing it too often."
Looking for a lift?
For an instant lift, Carrillo recommends a highlighting pencil like Maybelline Brow Precise Highlighter under the arch. "It accentuates and lifts the brow," he explained.
Brushing brow hairs upward with a strong-hold gel like Milani The Clear Brow Gel also creates a fresh, lifted effect.
Lastly, Carrillo suggested keeping the tail of the brow short and angled slightly upward. "This prevents dragging the face down and creates a naturally youthful appearance," he said.