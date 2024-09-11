Searching for the perfect gift for your little one in 2024? Amazon has just unveiled its highly anticipated Toys We Love list, and the newly announced Amazon Delivery Van Ride-On Toy is already creating a buzz as one of the year’s hottest must-haves.
The exclusive toy is available for preorder now and will officially be released on Thursday, November 7.
The Amazon Delivery Van Ride-On Toy is packed with features that make it a standout choice for toddlers. It comes with three wooden toys, each packaged in miniature Amazon boxes, which add an extra layer of fun as children pretend to make deliveries.
It's designed for kids ages two and up, and offers hours of imaginative and active play as the riders zoom around pretending to deliver packages like their favorite Amazon drivers.
The van also includes a convenient under-seat storage compartment, providing plenty of room for kids to store their toys, packages, and other treasures while they ride.
With the Amazon Delivery Van Ride On Toy and other top picks, 2024 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for imaginative play!
Check it out below as well as some other top toys that made the list this year.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
More hot toys for 2024
Melissa & Doug Sort, Stock, Select Wooden Vending Machine Play Set
- $73.95
- $79.99
- Amazon