If you are looking to bring your summer workout to the next level, a weighted vest might be the answer.
"GMA" correspondent Becky Worley checked out some of the top-rated weighted vests so you don't have to.
For this "Try Before You Buy" review, Worley looked at options at a variety of price points to evaluate comfort, durability and how well they held up during workouts.
From budget-friendly picks to premium designs, Worley breaks down which vests are worth the investment and which ones to skip.
Curious which ones are worth your money? Check out all the picks below!
