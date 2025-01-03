Looking to up your fashion game in the new year?
Style expert Kathy Buccio is walking "Good Morning America" through on-trend items you can buy now and style in the coming months.
Buccio highlighted everything from deep-cherry hues to textured jackets, fisherman-chic sweaters, denim accessories and more.
Continue below to shop!
Trend 1: Cherry-coded picks
Much like how we love burgundy pieces for the fall and winter, deep-cherry is one of the on-trend colors for the new year. Showcase the color in your accessories and wardrobe pieces, from dresses to shoes and beyond!
Trend 2: Textured jackets
It's no secret that blazers are a year-round wardrobe staple. This year, we're loving a textured style, like these velvet blazers from H&M and J.Crew, to add a little extra something to your look.
Buccio reminded us not to shy away from pastels for the winter, like her J.Crew lilac pick. "This is such a demure way to add some brightness to that dreary winter season," she said.
If you're not ready to commit, you can rent a statement piece from Nuuly, like this Avec Les Filles melon-colored option.
Trend 3: Castle-core
Style these "Castle-core," baroque-inspired pieces for a feminine look this new year. Think corsets, opulence and floral dresses with vintage details.
Trend 4: Fisherman-chic
Buccio thinks this fisherman-chic will take off for 2025 because "it's an accessible trend that's also comfortable, it's chic [and] there's a tad of that winter nautical look that's refreshing too."
Accomplish the look with cable-knit waters, fisherman sandals, Fair Isle patterns and rugged boots.
Men's Wicked Soft Cotton/Cashmere Sweater, Crewneck, Pattern
- $59.99
- $79
- L.L.Bean
Trend 5: Denim accessories
We'll forever love a denim-on-denim ensemble, and now we're incorporating denim accessories into our wardrobes, too. Opt for everything from a denim satchel to a denim crossbody bag and beyond.