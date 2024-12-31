If you’ve been eyeing a pair of UGGs to cozy up your wardrobe this winter, now is the time to act.
With discounts of up to 50% off on iconic classics to the internet’s most beloved styles, the sale includes must-haves like the UGG Tasman and Tazz slippers, the ultra-popular Ultra Mini Boot and the chic Classic Mini Platform.
Plus, you’ll find them in staple shades like black and chestnut—colors that rarely go on sale.
The best part? There’s no code required. Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or indulging in a little self-care, these deals are too cozy to pass up.
Hurry, though—styles are sure to sell out quickly! Check out a few of our faves below.
