Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Event is back.
From March 7-27, shop over 250 daily steals, plus weekly offerings on additional brands.
To kick off the event, Ulta has 50% off brands like NARS, Benefit Cosmetics, Tarte, bareMinerals, First Aid Beauty and Anastasia Beverly Hills.
For example, find bareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer Blush + Bronzer for under $15, NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush for $16, 50% off Clarins Double Serum Eye Firming & Hydrating Concentrate, and more. Tarte's Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara is also on sale, boasting a 4.5-star rating and more than 13,000 reviews.
Find deals on Too Faced concealer, Vacation mousse sunscreen and OPI press-on nails in the following days. Be sure to check back as more becomes available.
Continue below to shop our picks!.
