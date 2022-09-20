Thinking outside of the box for Halloween costumes is a fun way to get creative and save money.

JEN Z, musical artist & YouTube Creator, who is known for her DIY creations helped "Good Morning America" pull together everything you would need to DIY 5 different costumes for Halloween.

"DIYing is a great way to express your creativity and make something completely unique that no one else has," Zhang shared.

"You can also save money and be eco-friendly by finding items you don't already have at the thrift store or borrowing from a friend."

Scroll on to get the creative juices flowing.

Costume idea 1: Minion

Pro tip: You can make your own goggles by cutting toilet paper rolls in half, hot gluing them together, and tying an elastic on -- this is great for more upcycling.

Walmart Yellow Beanie Cap Price : $3.99 • 40% Savings Walmart Original: $6.76 Shop Now

Costume idea 2: Lilo from Lilo and Stitch

GAP Kids Tank Top Price : $5.99 • 59% Savings GAP Original: $14.95 Shop Now

Old Navy Uniform Pleated Twill Skort for Girls Price : $6.97 • 58% Savings Old Navy Original: $16.99 Shop Now

Costume idea 3: Burger

Starting with a beige dress or shirt you can use felt to create the layers of a hamburger by attaching them with a glue gun. Jen Z shared a full breakdown of how to create this costume on her Youtube channel.

Pro tip: if you don't want to glue the burger toppings directly to clothing you own, you can use safety pins to be able to reuse the dress.

JCP Stylus Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Price : $29.15 • 15% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $34.30 Shop Now

Walmart 40pcs DIY Polyester Felt Fabric Cloth Price: $7.86 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Floral Mini High Temp Hot Glue Gun with Glue Sticks Price: $4.27 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Costume idea 4: Wednesday Addams

Pro tip: You can part your hair in the middle and braid your hair into two long braids.

ASOS Daisy Street long sleeve mini smock dress Price : $24.25 • 36% Savings ASOS Original: $38 Shop Now

Costume idea 5: Popcorn

Similar to the burger costume, you can create a popcorn costume by attaching felt to everyday clothing.

Walmart 40pcs DIY Polyester Felt Fabric Cloth Price: $7.86 • From: Walmart Shop Now

