Bloomingdale's and tennis legend Venus Williams have joined forces to create a gold medal-worthy fashion collaboration that blends athleticism with elegance.
With the Summer Games opening ceremony this week, the new limited-edition AQUA x Venus Williams 36-piece collection is inspired by Venus’s infamous style both on and off the tennis court.
From sleek activewear to chic casual pieces, each item reflects Venus' iconic style and Bloomingdale's commitment to high-quality fashion.
Whether you're hitting the gym or enjoying a day out, this collaboration promises to elevate your wardrobe with a touch of championship flair.
