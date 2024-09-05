Walmart's Baby Days sale is back and better than ever!
The sale, which offers discounts on a range of baby essentials, is every caregiver and new parent's dream.
From diapers to wipes, strollers, car seats and nursery furniture, now is the perfect opportunity for parents to stock up on essentials at a fraction of the regular prices.
Running through Sept. 30, there is still plenty of time to score on name brands such as Graco, Babyjoy and more.
Oh baby -- this is sure to be a good one.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Strollers and car seats
Costway Double Stroller Foldable Baby Twin Lightweight Travel Stroller Infant Pushchair Black
- $129.99
- $199
- Walmart
Essentials
Double Electric Breast Pumps, Portable Dual Breastfeeding Milk Pumps Pain-Free Strong Suction Power for Millk Collect and Breast Massage, 3 Modes 9 Levels
- $21.99
- $45.99
- Walmart
Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 8-Pack 672 Wipes (Select for More Options)
- $19.97
- $23.47
- Walmart
Baby Dove Tip to Toe Sensitive Hypoallergenic Liquid Body Wash,
- $6.68
- $21.82
- Walmart
Small Diaper Bag Backpack, Mini Diaper Bag & Crossbody Diaper Tote Bag with Insulated Pocket
- $16.43
- $19.99
- Walmart
Portable Changing Pad, Waterproof Travel Portable Changing Mat with Shoulder Strap,
- $13.99
- $36.99
- Walmart
CeraVe Baby Healing Ointment Diaper Rash Cream, Protects and Soothes Dry
- $9.98
- $11.47
- Walmart
Baby furniture
HARPPA 4-in-1 Convertible High Chair for Babies and Toddlers
- $65.99
- $119.99
- Walmart
Little Seeds Raven 3-in-1 Convertible Metal Crib, Nursery Furniture, Gray
- $179
- $299.99
- Walmart