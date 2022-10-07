Bedroom furniture, area rugs, cookware and much more are all up to 80% off during Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals sale, happening now.

In the spirit of kicking off the holiday shopping season early, the sale runs for five days from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11.

Now is the time to make moves on the space you have been reimaging, stock up early on gifts for the home decor enthusiast, or make the purchases you have been holding off on after your move.

No promo code is needed to save but the sale is on a time crunch, so there is no time to waste. Each day there will also be limited time flash deals that will only be on sale for a limited time -- so be sure to scoop those up while you can.

Happy shopping!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Robert Armoire
Wayfair

Robert Armoire

Price: $369.99 57% SavingsWayfair

Original: $875
Mistana Pineview Tuxedo Arm Sofa with Reversible Cushions
Wayfair

Mistana Pineview Tuxedo Arm Sofa with Reversible Cushions

Price: $1199.99 65% SavingsWayfair

Original: $3500
Luca Commercial Grade LeatherSoft Counter Height Barstools
Wayfair

Luca Commercial Grade LeatherSoft Counter Height Barstools

Price: $228.62 43% SavingsWayfair

Original: $408
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Wayfair

KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Price: $349.99 22% SavingsWayfair

Original: $449.22
Kendall Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug in Tan
Wayfair

Kendall Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug in Tan

Price: $76.99 45% SavingsWayfair

Original: $140
Mifflinville Bed
Wayfair

Mifflinville Bed

Price: $260.62 37% SavingsWayfair

Original: $416
Pullman 24&#39;&#39; Tall Tray Top End Table
Wayfair

Pullman 24'' Tall Tray Top End Table

Price: $111.99 54% SavingsWayfair

Original: $245
Dash Express 2.6 Quart Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer
Wayfair

Dash Express 2.6 Quart Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer

Price: $39.99 20% SavingsWayfair

Original: $49.99
Truby 55&#39;&#39; Wide Sideboard
Wayfair

Truby 55'' Wide Sideboard

Price: $269.99 48% SavingsWayfair

Original: $519.99
Danney Upholstered Wingback Chair
Wayfair

Danney Upholstered Wingback Chair

Price: $203.47 34% SavingsWayfair

Original: $309.99
