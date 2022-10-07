Bedroom furniture, area rugs, cookware and much more are all up to 80% off during Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals sale, happening now.

In the spirit of kicking off the holiday shopping season early, the sale runs for five days from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11.

Now is the time to make moves on the space you have been reimaging, stock up early on gifts for the home decor enthusiast, or make the purchases you have been holding off on after your move.

No promo code is needed to save but the sale is on a time crunch, so there is no time to waste. Each day there will also be limited time flash deals that will only be on sale for a limited time -- so be sure to scoop those up while you can.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Robert Armoire Price : $369.99 • 57% Savings Wayfair Original: $875 Shop Now

Wayfair Mistana Pineview Tuxedo Arm Sofa with Reversible Cushions Price : $1199.99 • 65% Savings Wayfair Original: $3500 Shop Now

Wayfair Luca Commercial Grade LeatherSoft Counter Height Barstools Price : $228.62 • 43% Savings Wayfair Original: $408 Shop Now

Wayfair KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer Price : $349.99 • 22% Savings Wayfair Original: $449.22 Shop Now

Wayfair Kendall Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug in Tan Price : $76.99 • 45% Savings Wayfair Original: $140 Shop Now

Wayfair Mifflinville Bed Price : $260.62 • 37% Savings Wayfair Original: $416 Shop Now

Wayfair Pullman 24'' Tall Tray Top End Table Price : $111.99 • 54% Savings Wayfair Original: $245 Shop Now

Wayfair Dash Express 2.6 Quart Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer Price : $39.99 • 20% Savings Wayfair Original: $49.99 Shop Now

Wayfair Truby 55'' Wide Sideboard Price : $269.99 • 48% Savings Wayfair Original: $519.99 Shop Now

