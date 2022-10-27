It's "Harry Potter" time.

Fossil has dropped five new limited-edition "Harry Potter"-themed watches fit for any fan. There is a watch for each Hogwarts house (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin) as well as a gold stainless steel watch with all four of the house crests on its face.

While the stainless steel watch is currently sold out at Nordstrom, the others are still available.

Whether you're a Harry Potter fan yourself or searching for a gift for someone you know (or both), be sure to shop before they're gone!

Nordstrom Fossil x Harry Potter Limited Edition Gryffindor Hogwarts House Strap Watch, 40mm Price: $200 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Fossil x Harry Potter Limited Edition Slytherin Hogwarts House Strap Watch, 40mm Price: $200 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Fossil x Harry Potter Limited Edition Ravenclaw Hogwarts House Strap Watch, 40mm Price: $200 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

