Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This week, save on brands such as Onyx Cool, Spatty and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

Onyx Cool Onyx Cool: Cooling Therapy Wraps GMA Deal : $7 to $69 • 50% Savings Original: $14 to $139 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Get pain relief through cooling therapy. Made in America, Onyx Cool’s clinically tested cool therapy products feature specially formulated material designed to safely relieve pain and treat injuries. Unlike ice or gel packs, Onyx Cool products may be worn directly on the skin. Onyx Cool’s material safely permeates the skin to draw heat away from the injured area, encouraging healthy blood flow to speed healing. Options are available for the whole body.

Spatty Spatty: Mini Spatula Tools GMA Deal : $9.70 to $35.10 • 34% to 35% Savings Original: $14.93 to $53.95 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Save money with Spatty, the tool that fits into virtually any bottle and retrieves every last drop of product. Spatty can be used for everything from condiments to cosmetics to craft products. Made in the USA and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, choose from sets curated for different everyday needs.

Buzzee Buzzee: Reusable Food Wraps & Bento Box GMA Deal : $15 to $30 • 37% Savings Original: $24 to $48 Valid: 03/16/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Upgrade disposable wrap with Buzzee wraps, an eco-friendly alternative to plastic and paper waste. Made with premium organic ingredients, the warmth of your hands gently softens the beeswax slightly to mold the wraps around containers, food and produce. Buzzee wraps are all-natural, reusable and compostable, offered in a variety of shapes and sizes for all your food packing needs. This assortment also features stylish silicone bento boxes with 3 compartments, so you can easily take one whole meal on the go.

More from 40 boxes:

Koble Koble: Speaker Lanterns Price : $49.99 to $99.99 + Free shipping • 37% to 60% Savings Original: $79.99 to $249.99 + Free shipping Valid: 03/15/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite songs, meditations or podcasts accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home décor. The Frio LED Speaker Ice Bucket and LED Floating Balls will take your summer backyard BBQs to the next level. Free shipping!

Post Modern Form Post Modern Form: Soy Wax Candle Price : $28 • 12% Savings Original: $32 Valid: 03/15/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Treat yourself and your home to the elevated scent experience of 100% soy wax. Postmodernform candles feature a unique scent blend with an associated name and poem to inspire a moment of intentionality and introspection wherever and whenever you can. Hand poured in 8oz jars in San Francisco.

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Insulated Drink Sleeve Price : $9 • 40% Savings Original: $15 Valid: 03/15/2023 to 03/19/2023 Shop Now Keep your favorite drink cold while on-the-go. Brew Buddy offers soft neoprene covers in fashionable patterns that keep drinks cold longer. The sleeve helps prevent condensation build-up on the outside cups, especially in hot weather and acts as a barrier to protect your hands from the cold. Great for sodas, water or anything iced.

Inked By Dani Inked By Dani: Temporary Tattoo Set (5-Piece) GMA Deal : $17 • 41% Savings Original: $29 Valid: 03/14/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Get INKED with easy to use, hand drawn temporary tattoos. Mix and match with friends or apply them all, this set includes everything you need, just add water. Each tattoo lasts 2-4 days, depending on wear. The 5-piece set comes with over 60 designs total. Plant based ink made in the USA.

Youzey Youzey: Beauty Tools GMA Deal : $6 to $12 • 36% to 45% Savings Original: $11 to $19 Valid: 03/14/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Groom and glam with tools from Youzey. Whether you're treating yourself to a day of pampering or using as part of your daily beauty regimen, the grooming packs in this assortment have the tools you need to take care from head to toe. The makeup sponges are all designed to target a different area for an even, easy application.

Six Gldn Six Gldn: Skin Care GMA Deal : $31 to $58 • 31% to 40% Savings Original: $45 to $97 Valid: 03/14/2023 to 03/19/2023 Shop Now Build your skin care routine with fewer products, less waste and less time behind the mirror. Using centuries of ancient Korean herbal wisdom combined with leading bioactives, Six Gldn’s botanical skin care is designed to help give you radiant, healthy skin, no matter what your skin type or age. Formulated with cruelty-free and vegan status, ethically sourced ingredients, sustainable packaging and a no-list of 2,500-plus ingredients, Six Gldn is planet-kind skin care you can feel good about.

LUCE Beauty LUCE Beauty: Therapy Microcurrent Wand GMA Deal : $49.50 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $99 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/13/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Restore youthful-looking skin in a smart and non-invasive way. The LUCE 4T Therapy Wand is a smart facial wand that uses four types of therapy to help bring the luxurious spa experience home. Using low-level electrical currents, the wand stimulates the muscles under the skin, helping boost creation of elastin and collagen while the heat therapy increases blood flow in the skin resulting in better absorption of skin care products. Free shipping!

Glowoasis Glowoasis: Skin Care GMA Deal : $19.50 to $36 • 25% Savings Original: $26 to $48 Valid: 03/13/2023 to 03/26/2023 Shop Now Leverage the power of vegan probiotics for healthy, balanced skin. Glowoasis is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, with products formulated to effectively support skin's health from the inside out for a natural-born glow that lasts. Build a purposeful skin care routine with everything from cleansers and toners to serums and moisturizers.

