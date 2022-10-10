Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This week, save on brands such as Guard Your ID, Cozy Earth and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: ID Roller Kit (4-Pack) GMA Deal : $19.99 • 64% Savings Guide Your ID Original: $55.96 Valid: 10/10/2022 to 10/23/2022 Shop Now Protect against identity theft with Guard Your ID rollers. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. The rollers are also fast, portable, quiet and mess-free. These are great for prescription bottles, bills, bank statements, shipping labels and more. Each set includes four ID rollers.

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth: Stretch Knit Pajama Sets GMA Deal : $77.50 to $87.50 Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $155 to $175 Valid: 10/10/2022 to 10/23/2022 Shop Now Sleep in luxury. Cozy Earth’s timeless pajama sets are crafted with a soft stretch-knit fabric and elegant contrast piping for an elevated, cozy look. The fabric is lightweight and so comfortable that you’re sure to want to lounge around a little longer. Choose from short sleeve and long sleeve sets in rich neutrals.

