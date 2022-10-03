Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as MantraBand, Wax & Wit, Opal Cool and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
MantraBand: Uplifting Jewelry
Price: $20 to $32.50 • 42% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $65 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/16/2022
Wear your inspiration with these simple, elegant bracelets and necklaces from MantraBand. Each piece features a delicate polish and an uplifting message, promoting optimism, positivity and mindfulness. Great for yourself or a loved one, this assortment includes pieces with messages including “I can and I will,” “My story is not over yet” and “Survivor.” Cuff and chain bracelets and bar necklaces are available in silver stainless steel, rose gold-dipped stainless steel or gold-dipped stainless steel.
StyleEsteem Wardrobe: Head Wraps
Price: $21 to $25.80 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $43 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/16/2022
Keep your head covered in style. Founded by Sonya Keshwani, who worried about looking stylish while losing her hair as she underwent cancer treatments, StyleEsteem head wraps are designed for cancer patients just like her. All StyleEsteem head wraps are made in the classic and comfy turban silhouette, which works for all face shapes. You can easily slip one on and go -- no wrapping required.
Wax & Wit: Cancer Survivor Candle
Price: $19.95 • 20% SavingsOriginal: $24.95 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/16/2022
How strong? Cancer survivor strong! Wax & Wit’s 100% soy wax candle, hand-poured in Portland, Oregon, will fill any room with a beautiful jasmine honeysuckle scent and an even more important message, showing support to those fighting every day.
Opal Cool: Therapy Pads and Wraps
Price: $15 to $69 • 37% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $139 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/16/2022
Cool off with Opal Cool pads and wraps. Therapy products designed for hot women at every stage of life, from motherhood through menopause. Clinically tested cool therapy for hot flashes and also providing soothing relief for headaches, body aches and a good night's sleep. Refreshingly cool, not uncomfortably cold, so you can wear directly on the skin.