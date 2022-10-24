Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This week, save on brands such as SCOUT Bags, The Slanket and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

SCOUT Bags SCOUT Bags: Tote, Shoulder Bag & Pouch GMA Deal : $19.50 to $30 • 40% Savings Original: $32.50 to $50 Valid: 10/24/2022 to 11/06/2022 Shop Now Carry your everyday essentials in style. SCOUT Bags Victoria Checkham styles donate back to the Pink Check fund, to help in the fight against breast cancer. These bags are versatile and built for real life -- durable and lightweight, featuring easy to clean fabric that is water, mold and odor resistant.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The Slanket The Slanket: Fleece Blankets GMA Deal : $18.89 to $27.99 • 30% Savings Original: $26.99 to $39.99 Valid: 10/24/2022 to 11/06/2022 Shop Now Cozy up! The Slanket is a soft-to-the-touch, lightweight, fleece blanket designed with large, loose sleeves so you can stay comfy with your hands at the ready. Read, lounge and cuddle without having to get out from under your blanket. Choose from blanket and onesie options for adults and kids.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK