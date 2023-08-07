Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for " Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as Kelvin Tools, Bertha and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Kelvin Tools: Emergency Multi-Tool
GMA Deal: $37.99 • 36% SavingsOriginal: $59.99 Valid: 08/11/2023 to 08/13/2023
Stay prepared in case of an emergency on the road. The Kelvin 8 Emergency Multi-Tool has a 2000 mHa powerbank to power up your cell phone, a four-mode LED flashlight, window breaker, seat belt cutter and more. The tool features a smooth hand-crank power generator that regenerates the lithium battery supply if recharging by cable is not available, so you’re not without power.
Bertha: Polarized Sunglasses
GMA Deal: $28 to $35 • 66% to 80% SavingsOriginal: $84 to $175 Valid: 08/11/2023 to 08/13/2023
Shield the sun in style. Designed for everyday wear, Bertha polarized sunglasses pay homage to classic, timeless styles with an emphasis on trends. Choose from styles with lightweight frames. Lenses are designed to eliminate 100% of UVA/UVB harmful blue light and glare, protecting your eyes in style.
Cariloha: Bedding and Pillows
GMA Deal: $24.50 to $124.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $49 to $249 Valid: 08/11/2023 to 08/13/2023
Sleep comfy, cool and clean. Cariloha's luxuriously soft bedding is made from fabric derived from sustainable, eco-friendly bamboo that's degrees cooler and twice as soft as most cotton. Plus, it’s naturally moisture-wicking. With odor- and allergy-resistant properties, Cariloha sheets smell fresher and last longer than some cotton sheets. This assortment features the Classic soft twill style in sheet sets and pillowcase sets, plus pillows to keep you cool and comfortable all night long.
More from 40 Boxes:
We Are ME Cosmetics: Scalp Foundation & Root Cover Compact
GMA Deal: $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $60 Valid: 08/10/2023 to 08/20/2023
Achieve the appearance of thicker and fuller hair. We Are ME Cosmetics scalp foundation and root cover compact is formulated to instantly even out the hairline for an extra boost of confidence, cover roots between color appointments, conceal small bald spots and give the appearance of thicker hair. Infused with 10 hair and skin-loving active ingredients with a lightweight, buildable coverage that blends seamlessly with hair. Water and sweat-proof with staying power until you’re ready to shampoo it out.
Lay-n-Go: Drawstring Cosmetic Bags
GMA Deal: $17 to $20 • 33% to 36% SavingsOriginal: $26.95 to $29.95 Valid: 08/10/2023 to 08/20/2023
Carry cosmetics and clean up in seconds. The COSMO cosmetic bag eliminates the struggle of digging and dumping in a traditional "black hole" makeup bag. Do your daily makeup routine on a clean dry surface, at home or away at the gym, office or hotel. The portable nail station allows you to carry favorite polishes, tools, and makeup while giving you a clean flat surface to paint nails. No more using paper towels and magazines -- do your manicure treatment or nail touch-ups on the road or in your office, all on one clean flat surface.
PÜR Beauty: Makeup and Skincare
GMA Deal: $8 to $24 • 51% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $49 Valid: 08/10/2023 to 08/13/2023
Accentuate your natural-born beauty. PÜR’s philosophy is PÜR & Simple and this assortment of products is backed by clinically-proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best…long after the makeup comes off. Choose from makeup and skincare solutions for nourished, healthy skin all day.
Linens & Hutch: Quilts, Comforters, Blankets, Sheets and Pillows
GMA Deal: $28 to $60 • 64% to 69% SavingsOriginal: $79.99 to $199.99 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/20/2023
Give your bed an effortless upgrade with standout, comfortable pieces from Linens & Hutch. Outfit any couch, chair or bed with cozy knit blankets. The sheet sets come in colors that appeal to the whole family, so everyone can choose their favorite. The quilted coverlets make for the ideal topper to your bedscape.
Smunchys: Zipper Pocket Scrunchies & Apple Watch Band
GMA Deal: $7.99 to $24.99 • 16% to 20% SavingsOriginal: $9.99 to $29.99 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/13/2023
Let your scrunchie do double duty. Smunchys zipper pocket scrunchie looks (and acts) like a hair scrunchie but with an entirely new function: holding small valuables like lip gloss, gum, cash, keys or any other item you might need while running errands or working out. Handmade from vegan and cruelty-free material, choose from velvet, satin and cotton fabrics in single and three-pack options. The Apple watch band works the same way.
Krave Beauty: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $15 • 40% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $25 Valid: 08/09/2023 to 08/13/2023
Make your routine about your skin. KraveBeauty was founded with the idea of rejecting the conventional should-do’s and supposed-to-do’s of beauty and focusing on skin health. The reparative body lotion is light and pillowy, formulated to soothe signs of sensitivity and help restore compromised skin back to health. The jelly oil cleanser is formulated to gently remove makeup, sunscreen, and impurities using sustainably sourced, upcycled grapeseed oil.
Silli Goose: Silicone Kitchen Accessories
GMA Deal: $8.95 to $19.95 • 40% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $14.99 to $39.99 Valid: 08/08/2023 to 08/20/2023
Say goodbye to run-of-the-mill everyday items that contain plastics and other non-recyclable material. Silli Goose designs sustainable products using only environmentally-sound silicone. Each eco-friendly product is 100% BPA-free, easy to clean, and tested for a focus on function. This assortment includes an air fryer basket, ice cube molds, reusable straw, wine glass markers and stemless wine glasses.
Calluna & Co: Nordic Style Cup with Saucer (Set of 2)
GMA Deal: $25 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $36 Valid: 08/08/2023 to 08/20/2023
Sip in style. Calluna & Co Nordic-inspired cups are the ideal size for tea, coffee, or double espresso. Featuring an ergonomic handle, matching ceramic saucer, and matte glaze finish with a soft-touch, this set is sure to brighten up any tablescape. Pick your favorite color or mix and match for a unique, modern display.
Uncommon Gourmet: Balsamic Pearls Trio
GMA Deal: $56.99 + Free shipping • 33% SavingsOriginal: $85.85 + Free shipping Valid: 08/08/2023 to 08/20/2023
Encapsulate all the concentrated flavor of balsamic without watering down your dish or plate. This balsamic pearl trio from Uncommon Gourmet is crafted with three-year-aged balsamic and a touch of molecular gastronomy to bring you artful ‘little gems’ for any meal. The pearl texture is delicate but artfully ‘pops’ as you eat for a flavor burst. This trio includes classic, truffle- and lemon-infused pearls. Free shipping!
Oka-B: Sustainable Flip-Flops
GMA Deal: $24.70 to $37.50 • 25% to 35% SavingsOriginal: $38 to $50 Valid: 08/07/2023 to 08/20/2023
Stand out in sustainable, easy-to-clean, slip-resistant, waterproof flip-flops. Adorned with a striking rhinestone venter detail, the Suzie flip flops make it easy to accessorize your summer look. The Ricky is a classic, comfortable flip-flop that gives off a modern boho vibe with a beautiful turquoise stone detail. The Moira slides are a nice change from traditional flip flops and stand out with a chunky chain detail. Additional flip flop and slide options are available, too! Fashion and comfort should never be mutually exclusive, and all of these styles feature arch support and heel cup for stability as well as soothing massage beads for all-day comfort.
Beach Road Designs: Beach Sheets
GMA Deal: $27 • 44% SavingsOriginal: $49 Valid: 08/07/2023 to 08/20/2023
Take on the beach and beyond with a colorful, compact beach blanket alternative with designs inspired by all things sun and fun. Made with 100% sand-resistant heavyweight cotton in an oversized six-foot square so the whole family can enjoy. Beach Road beach sheets are travel friendly -- no bulk that takes up your whole bag -- plus, durable and light, with a matching storage bag for easy transport.
Wear Your Sole: Shoe Laces and Tattoos
GMA Deal: $9.80 to $13.65 • 29% to 30% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $19.50 Valid: 08/07/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don't let laces be an afterthought. Spice up favorite shoes with stylish shoe laces. Offered in reflective, velvet, glitter and more, Wear Your Sole laces help your creativity shine. Temporary tattoos for kicks are designed to change up the look of your shoes any time. Mix and match different tattoos to make a bold statement and showcase personal style for all ages.