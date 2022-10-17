Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This week, save on brands such as K.Carroll Accessories, Rockflowerpaper and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

K.Carroll Accessories K.Carroll Accessories: Wallets and Bag Straps GMA Deal : $8 to $12.50 • 38% to 49% Savings Original: $12.99 to $24.99 Valid: 10/17/2022 to 10/30/2022 Shop Now Amp up your favorite crossbody with a guitar-inspired, eye-catching bag strap. Adjustable and ultra-versatile with vibrant colors and patterns to celebrate your style. The RFID-lined, five-card slot card sleeve is compact and ready to go with you on any adventure. The circle coin purse is an ideal extra pouch in your bag and can also be worn with the included chain strap for hands-free ease -- large enough to fit your ID and credit cards so it’s all you need while out and about.

Rockflowerpaper Rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths, Kitchen Towels and Cotton Dishcovers GMA Deal : $14 to $16.50 • 36% to 41% Savings Original: $21.95 to $28 Valid: 10/17/2022 to 10/30/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of color to your kitchen with Rockflowerpaper’s functional staples that double as fun accents. The Blu Cloths are innovative, eco-friendly dish towels, ideal for tackling any cleaning project where you would normally use a paper towel or sponge. The super-absorbent kitchen towels will brighten up your kitchen with mix and match patterns and the reusable cotton dish covers are an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic wrap and foil, plus they’re prettier!

David & Young David & Young: Bucket and Cabbie Hats GMA Deal : $13.50 to $27 • 48% to 50% Savings Original: $26 to $54 Valid: 10/17/2022 to 10/30/2022 Shop Now Complete any look with effortlessly fashionable hats from David & Young. Whether you’re going for an easy and cool bucket hat or elevated chic oversized cabbie, the rich plaids and plush fabrics are sure to give your look that fall vibe.

