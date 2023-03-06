Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on women-owned small business brands such as Em John, Parasilk and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Em John: Mini Zip Around Card Wallet and Card Case
GMA Deal: $20 to $28 • 23% to 26% SavingsOriginal: $26 to $38 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Colorful, compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful pink and neon pink are impossible to resist and even more exciting is that they’re designed by my daughter Emma, who started this accessories business in college. Plus, for an even more streamlined design, with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills.
Parasilk: Hand and Foot Treatments
GMA Deal: $25 to $29.95 • 49% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $59.60 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Rest and recover tired hands and feet with Parasilk performance hot mitt and boot therapy. Heat in a microwave or on stovetop for two minutes and wear for about 10 to deliver therapeutic, nourishing results for tired, achy hands and feet. The spot peel treatment is designed to remove dead skin from everywhere on your feet for the smoothest touch.
Brew Buddy: Insulated Drink Sleeve
GMA Deal: $9 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $15 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Keep your favorite drink cold while on-the-go. Brew Buddy offers soft neoprene covers in fashionable patterns that keep drinks cold longer. The sleeve helps prevent condensation build-up on the outside cups, especially in hot weather and acts as a barrier to protect your hands from the cold. Great for sodas, water or anything iced.
Eat Me Cookie: Personalized Heart Shaped Cookies
GMA Deal: $23.50 to $36 • 9% SavingsOriginal: $25.99 to $39.99 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Tell someone you love them with a delicious treat made just for them. Eat Me Cookies conversation hearts inspired 5-inch heart-shaped cookies are a delicious way to make people laugh, cry, and everything in between. Go with either the 6- or the 12-pack in sugar or funfetti flavor and make each cookie special with a personalized 50-character message.
Jilzarah: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $15.40 to $29.40 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $42 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Express yourself through striking jewelry with a classic, on trend twist. Jilzarah handcrafted designs feature unique colors and silhouettes for stand out style. Choose from earrings and necklaces that compliment each other and accent any look.
Ovira: Period Care
GMA Deal: $22.50 to $69.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $45 to $139 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Take care of your body when it needs it most. Ovira is dedicated to supporting you during your time of the month with period care designed to relieve pain and discomfort. The Period Pain Relief Device uses pulse therapy technology to stop cramps instantly and drug-free. It’s small and discreet so that you can wear it all day long and no one will know.
Six Gldn: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $31 to $58 • 31% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $45 to $97 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Build your skin care routine with fewer products, less waste and less time behind the mirror. Using centuries of ancient Korean herbal wisdom combined with leading bioactives, Six Gldn's botanical skin care is designed to help give you radiant, healthy skin, no matter what your skin type or age. Formulated with cruelty-free and vegan status, ethically sourced ingredients, sustainable packaging and a no-list of 2,500-plus ingredients, Six Gldn is planet-kind skin care you can feel good about.
Amelia Rose: Gemstone Jewelry
GMA Deal: $48 to $56 • 30% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $80 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Amp up your look with colorful and vibrant everyday jewelry. Sparkling oval gemstone necklaces and huggie drop earrings from Amelia Rose in fresh, spring hues. Mix, match and stack multiple colors of each or wear individually for a unique pop of color.
Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro: Brigadeiro Gift Box
GMA Deal: $30 to $54 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $72 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Bring the richness, flavor and authenticity of Brazil's favorite chocolate confection home with Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro. Luscious chocolate brigadeiros are hand-rolled to perfection by a mother-daughter team delivered fresh to your door to make a delicious treat for any occasion. A brigadeiro is a different take on a truffle with its creamy, smooth and velvety texture that instantly melts in your mouth. Choose from 15- and 30-piece gift box assortments featuring 15 unique flavors from Strawberry to Lemon with Cacao Nibs to Dark Chocolate Pistachio.
Lenny & Eva: Little Reminder Bracelets
GMA Deal: $12 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $20 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
A little reminder to carry you through the day. Woman-owned and made in the USA, Lenny & Eva designs are meant to inspire everyone. Choose the word or symbol that speaks to you, then wear it as a reminder of your power. Packaged on an inspirational story card with holographic foil printing.
Malibu Sugar: Smiley Face Sock Set (9-Pack)
GMA Deal: $72 + Free shipping • 39% SavingsOriginal: $119 + Free shipping Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your feet something to smile about. Malibu Sugar's smiley face socks will add a dash of happiness to any look any day. The nine vibrant and trendy colors feature a bright smiley face inset, a great spring accessory for everyone. Free shipping!
Headbands of Hope: Hair Accessories
GMA Deal: $4.50 to $7.20 • 70% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $24 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Feel confident while making an impact. For every Headbands of Hope design sold, a headband is donated to a child with an illness. Add flair to your hair with twist turbans, knotted headbands, wire ties, scrunchies and baseball hats boasting standout patterns to compliment any look.
Merci by Me: Bling Strings
GMA Deal: $25 to $48 • 28% to 36% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $75 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Carry your phone in style. Merci By Me designs and makes on-trend cell phone accessories by hand in the U.S. The decorative wristlet and crossbody bling strings help you hang onto your phone, go hands free, and add a pop of color in a selfie, while the minis are a fun, decorative way to hold onto your keys or wallet.
Save The Girls: Touch Screen Purses
GMA Deal: $20 to $49 • 42% to 45% SavingsOriginal: $34.99 to $89.99 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Go hands-free with Save the Girls. The stylish cell phone purses allow you to use your phone through the purse without removing it, protecting against germs, dropping, breaking or losing it. The crossbody styles make all-day carrying easy with room for your other everyday essentials like cash, cards and keys. The Techy Tote is ideal for anyone who likes their tech devices close at hand, combined with the convenience of a tote.
modern+chic: Everyday Bags
GMA Deal: $23.99 to $49.99 • 17% to 25% SavingsOriginal: $29 to $66.95 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Carry your everyday stuff in style. Modern+chic designs on-trend, ultra luxe-looking bags fit for any budget. Elevate any look with eye-catching styles made for women, by women. Choose from between a nylon belt bag designed to keep everything you need just a zipper away or a dual purpose convertible bag that goes from day bag to backpack effortlessly thanks to backpack straps and a colorful shoulder strap.
Tea by iLola: Tea Sets
GMA Deal: $66.50 to $77.50 + Free Shipping • 13% to 20% SavingsOriginal: $77 to $97 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Make drinking quality, sophisticated tea a bit easier. iLola simplified loose leaf tea by creating loose leaf tea discs to take away the guesswork. iLola teas are formulated with a proprietary probiotics complex to support digestive health. Choose from two sets for wherever you are in your tea drinking journey. Free shipping.
Idlewild Everyday: Trendy Jewelry
GMA Deal: $34 to $105 • 29% to 30% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $150 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Adorn any look with elevated jewelry designed for longevity, style, and versatility. Idlewild Everyday is made with the modern woman in mind. Choose from trend-focused earrings, bracelets and charm necklaces to fit your vibe.
The Heart Art: Acrylic Tray
GMA Deal: $20 • 13% SavingsOriginal: $23 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Add a pop of style to any room with these handmade resin catchall trays from The Heart Art. Great for jewelry, makeup, candy and more. Choose from multicolor hearts or mixed pink and white smiley faces.
butter LONDON: Nail Care & Cosmetics
GMA Deal: $6 to $50 • 50% to 66% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $150 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/12/2023
Not all ingredients are created equal. Butter LONDON creates good-for-you products formulated with safe skin-pampering ingredients, with 10-free nail lacquers and treatments to take your nail care to the next level. The patent shine 10x nail polishes are packed with ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails. They apply the same "clean and luxurious" formulation philosophy used in their nail care to their high-performance makeup collection for the face and lip.
Nollapelli: Cooling Bedding & Beauty Pillow Cases
GMA Deal: $53.90 to $242.90 + Free shipping • 30% SavingsOriginal: $77 to $347 + Free shipping Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/12/2023
Stay cool while you sleep. Nollapelli bedding is engineered to keep you cool, so you can fall asleep faster, sleep deeper, and wake up feeling rested. The super soft, ultra-smooth fabric is cool to the touch, stays cooler and drier, and is more breathable than cotton. The beauty pillowcases work to protect skin and hair while you sleep, keeping sleep lines and bedhead at bay while retaining valuable moisture in your skin and hair. Free shipping!
BackEmbrace: Posture Corrector
GMA Deal: $47.99 to $57.99 + Free shipping • 17% to 20% SavingsOriginal: $59.99 to $69.99 + Free shipping Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/12/2023
Improve posture with BackEmbrace's original posture corrector that seamlessly contours to your body while alleviating tension and strain in the upper back, neck and shoulders. By gently retracting your shoulders into proper alignment, BackEmbrace works to improve your posture while you sit, stand, walk or do just about anything. Made in America with a unique split-strap system that provides varying levels of support where you need it the most. Wear comfortably under or stylishly over your clothes. Free shipping!
StimuNail: Nail Wellness Device
GMA Deal: $45.46 + Free shipping • 33% SavingsOriginal: $68 + Free shipping Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/12/2023
Support overall nail health for growth and strength naturally. StimuNail tri-function technology works to treat nails as they're growing, combining three clinically proven treatments into one easy, safe device you can use at home. Gentle heat warms the nail area to boost blood flow, soothing vibration works to invigorate the entire hand with a massaging effect, and red LED light is directed on the cuticle area where new nail cells develop. Free shipping!
COVE: Long Garment Hanger Pack
GMA Deal: $45 to $200 + Free shipping • 31% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $66 to $440 + Free shipping Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/12/2023
Hang your long garments on the short rack of your closet (finally!). COVE smart hanger provides a chic yet functional way to hang all your favorite longer dresses, jumpsuits, and sets while avoiding unnecessary creases, snags, and dust bunnies. The patented slim-line design and locking mechanism works to scoop the bottom of your garment up and attach to itself. Organize your closet in no time and free up space for more great looks. Free shipping!
Addison Clay Designs: Beaded Coasters & Earrings
GMA Deal: $12 to $21 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $16 to $28 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/12/2023
Add a touch of personality and style to any bartop or party. Colorful and hand-beaded with a cheeky design, these sweet coasters will spice up your hosting game. For just a bit more sparkle and fun, the statement-making shamrock beaded earrings are lightweight for all day wear, so you can put a little pizzazz into your party look, too!
Avenue261: Lightweight Leather Earrings
GMA Deal: $9.99 to $9.99 • 20% to 23% SavingsOriginal: $12.50 to $13 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/12/2023
Dive into the story of a significant woman in history and look good doing it. Avenue261 statement styles are lightweight for effortless all day wear and bold like the women they’re designed to honor. Choose from beautiful shapes and patterns in genuine leather.