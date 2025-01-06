Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as Greenmade Goods, TheraRX and much more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Greenmade Goods: Cuticle Oil Trio
Repair dry, cracked cuticles. This trio of cuticle oils will leave nails smelling of fresh-cut lavender, jasmine and roses. Formulated with all-natural ingredients to improve overall cuticle health for stronger, shinier nails. The easy, mess free application and travel-friendly design makes it easy to nourish cuticles anytime, anywhere.
- $19
- $27
- Valid: 01/06/2025 to 01/19/2025
TheraRx: Pill Organizers and Wellness Products
Organize and keep track of daily supplements. TheraRX organizers make everyday wellness simple. From multiple dailies to weekly and monthly setups, this wide variety of organizers is designed to take the confusion out of taking what you need. Choose the setup that best suits your needs and easily stay on top of your supplements, wherever you go. This assortment also offers pain relief solutions from head to toe for headaches, bunion support, varicose vein cream and more, plus wellness hacks from a tongue scraper to compression gear.
- $10 - $25
- $18 - $40
- Valid: 01/06/2025 to 01/19/2025
Strawberry Avocados: Smart Watch Bands
Upgrade your Apple watch with a stylish band. Comfortable and unique, these lightweight bands fit comfortably on your wrist for all-day wear and add a trendy touch. The simple design easily attaches to your watch and is compatible with all watch face sizes. The silicone styles also feature gold-plated charms for some extra glam. The Elle style is modeled after a luxury watch band to take your watch from day to night.
- $21 - $27
- $35 - $45
- Valid: 01/06/2025 to 01/19/2025
Vibes: Silicone Earplugs and Hi-Fidelity Earplugs
Block out sound or simply reduce it with Vibes. The Hi-Fidelity are discreet, reusable earplugs that reduce the volume of loud environments to a safer, more comfortable level, while still allowing you to hear everything clearly. The Moldable Silicone Earplugs are Vibes' newest product, which are reusable, noise-canceling earplugs that mold to fit the exact shape of your ear and block out all sounds in your environment.
- $14 - $22
- $20 - $28.50
- Valid: 01/06/2025 to 01/19/2025
Butter & Me: Body Care
Pamper with simple ingredients for silky smooth skin while experiencing the sweet treat of chocolate without the guilt. The Choco Body Scrub Bars gently exfoliate and polish away dull skin while leaving a delicious aroma behind. Just break off a piece of the bar, add warm water to soften it and enjoy creating a satisfyingly rich, foamy lather while you buff away dead skin cells. Butter Melt Lotion Bars are fast-absorbing and non-greasy, formulated for full-body hydration with 100% oil-based ingredients. Plus, nourish lips with the Butter Spread Lip Balms.
- $10 - $39
- $15 - $65
- Valid: 01/06/2025 to 01/19/2025
Extreme Fit: Compression Socks and Wear
Make your socks work for you. Extreme Fit is where fashion and function unite to redefine the way you think about compression socks. This assortment of soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking socks is designed to help improve circulation, reduce swelling, and relieve aches and fatigue, so you can take on your day with supportive comfort and look good, too. Compression apparel for relief and comfort available, too!
- $10 - $30
- $15 - $50
- Valid: 01/06/2025 to 01/19/2025
Gooseberry Designs: Map Tea Towels
Add a personalized touch to your kitchen. Gooseberry Designs creates whimsical, handmade goods with an eco-friendly twist. The beautifully crafted, 100% cotton tea towels feature vintage-style woven stripes to accent the sweet geographical design. Choose from locations across the globe and all 50 states.
- $15
- $25
- Valid: 01/06/2025 to 01/19/2025
Sterling Forever: Trendy Jewelry
Update your jewelry box and accessorize with trendy everyday pieces. Sterling Forever is a fan-favorite for a reason: high-end styles without high-end price tags. Look great without breaking the bank in this assortment of classic styles to complement any ensemble from earrings and necklaces to bracelets and rings.
- $14 - $27
- $40 - $80
- Valid: 01/06/2025 to 01/19/2025