Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This week, save on brands such as Slumber Cloud, NasalAid and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

Slumber Cloud Slumber Cloud: Cooling Bedding GMA Deal : $12 to $109.50 • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $219 Valid: 02/27/2023 to 03/05/2023 Shop Now Regulate your temperature for a comfortable night’s sleep. Using technology originally designed and used in NASA space suits, Slumber Cloud’s bedding keeps you cool and comfortable all night long. Ideal for hot sleepers, hot mattresses or hot bedrooms, Slumber Cloud bedding puts an end to pushing and pulling at the covers trying to find the perfect temperature. Designed to work independently for every sleeper, meaning if one person sleeps hot and one sleeps cool, it will work to keep both sleepers at the perfect temperature. Choose from sheet sets, mattress pads, pillows, pillow covers, blankets and tees.

NasalAid NasalAid: Snoring Device GMA Deal : $10 • 50% Savings Original: $20 Valid: 02/27/2023 to 03/12/2023 Shop Now For the snorers, mouth-breathers and anyone who's a little stuffed up -- the NasalAid is designed to hold open the nasal passages to help you breathe better. Ideal for wearing overnight while sleeping to help provide temporary relief from common causes of breathing difficulty such as occasional congestion.

SiO Beauty SiO Beauty: Skin Care Patches GMA Deal : $18 to $21.60 • 40% Savings Original: $30 to $36 Valid: 02/27/2023 to 03/12/2023 Shop Now Smooth, hydrate and firm skin with reusable medical-grade silicone patches. These preventative and corrective patches are designed to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and prevent new wrinkle formation. Options are available for the face and chest so you can take care of all the spots.

