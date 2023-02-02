Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This week, save on brands such as Nuovaluce Beauty, PÜR Beauty and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Nuovaluce Beauty Nuovaluce Beauty: Microcurrent & Red Light Device GMA Deal : $119 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $240 + Free shipping Valid: 02/02/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Enjoy a facial treatment at home. Nuovaluce microcurrent technology is designed to deliver controlled energy three layers deep into the skin to help reactivate your natural collagen production, restoring the skin's natural support. While the microcurrent treatment works to firm and tone skin, the red-light treatment targets skin tissue to reduce wrinkles. The device has five intensity levels to customize your sessions and is safe to use with your current, ongoing skincare regimen. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

PÜR Beauty PÜR Beauty: Cosmetics GMA Deal : $8.80 to $24.50 • 30% to 60% Savings Original: $22 to $35 Valid: 02/02/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Glam every day with multitasking beauty solutions that support your lifestyle. PÜR’s philosophy is PÜR & Simple. Designed to accentuate your natural-born beauty, their assortment of products is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best…long after the makeup comes off. Choose from makeup, skin prep and brushes.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Adesse New York Adesse New York: Nail Care GMA Deal : $10.80 to $37.20 • 40% Savings Original: $18 to $62 Valid: 02/02/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Treat nails to Adesse New York, which combines nail science, powerful plant ingredients and a clean formulation to repair, transform, and protect from further damage. This assortment features products formulated for strengthening, hydrating and growth so you can achieve your best nails.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Opal and Onyx Cool Opal and Onyx Cool: Therapy Cooling Pads and Wraps GMA Deal : $12 to $69 • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $139 Valid: 02/02/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Cool off with Opal Cool pads and wraps. Therapy products designed for hot women at every stage of life, from motherhood through menopause. Clinically tested cool therapy for hot flashes, and also providing soothing relief for headaches, body aches and a good night's sleep. Refreshingly cool, not uncomfortably cold, so you can wear directly on the skin.

More from 40 boxes:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Crayo Crayo: Festival Watch GMA Deal : $20 • 66% Savings Original: $59 Valid: 02/01/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Celebrate colorful moments in life. Crayo watches spice up your wrist with bright, bold colors. Featuring a rubber-coated metal case, non-glare, scratch-resistant mineral crystal and 3D raised numbers, this unisex style makes a bright gift for anyone on your list.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Popzup Popcorn Popzup Popcorn: Movie Time Popcorn Kit GMA Deal : $29 • 14% Savings Original: $34 Valid: 02/01/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Make any night a movie night. Popzup locally sourced movie night kit makes 12 large bowls of fresh, delicious popcorn. Each kit includes the Popzup Popper, a reusable, expandable popcorn popper so you can microwave popcorn without chemicals or plastic. The seasonings are made by hand using only pure and simple ingredients like real butter, cheddar cheese, and Vermont maple sugar right from the company’s family-owned farm. Butter and sea salt seasoning comes in every kit, and you can choose your second seasoning -- real cheddar and sea salt or Vermont maple seasoning -- all packaged together in a fun gift box with easy instructions.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Coco La Vie Coco La Vie: Moisturizing Candles GMA Deal : $19 • 44% Savings Original: $34 Valid: 02/01/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Indulge and relax with a luxurious coconut wax blend from Coco La Vie. This unique candle can be used as a massage oil or moisturizing lotion with a fragrance that will not only beautifully fill your home but also leave your skin feeling refreshed and silky soft. Hand-poured in Miami, free from phthalates, sulfate and alcohol, and made with skin-safe fragrance oils.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Harper James Harper James: Personalized Travel Accessories GMA Deal : $17 to $45 • 40% to 51% Savings Original: $35 to $75 Valid: 02/01/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Travel sustainably and in style. Harper James travel accessories are made with 100% recycled water bottles for vegan leather that’s even better for the planet. Choose from pouches, cases, tags and more in rich neutrals to build a coordinating collection. Plus, you can add up to three letters of minimal personalization in gold-colored hot foil stamp to all styles.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amelia Rose Amelia Rose: Stone Heart Jewelry GMA Deal : $28 • 30% Savings Original: $40 Valid: 01/31/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Dazzle and shine with natural stone heart jewelry from Amelia Rose. The standout necklace is framed in 14K plated gold on an eye-catching mariner chain. The huggie heart earrings complete any look with a matching heart shaped stone, set in 14-karat plated gold and accented with a sparkly CZ.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

CANVAS Style CANVAS Style: Quilted Heart Jewelry GMA Deal : $11 to $21 • 50% Savings Original: $22 to $42 Valid: 01/31/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Add luxe texture to your accessories. These quilted heart pieces from CANVAS Style are constructed with brass metal and a worn gold plating. From studs to drop hoops, the earring designs are bold and can effortlessly be dressed up or down. For a full matching set, pair your favorite earring style with the coordinating charm necklace and bracelet.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Fashion Jewelry GMA Deal : $18 to $30 • 57% to 62% Savings Original: $48 to $70 Valid: 01/31/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Look great without breaking the bank. Sterling Forever is a fan-favorite for a reason: high-end styles without high-end price tags. This assortment of romantic styles will make the ideal gift for any loved one -- including yourself! -- and will complement any chic look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Alisa Michelle Alisa Michelle: Rainbow Heart Necklace GMA Deal : $18 to $20 • 47% Savings Original: $34 to $38 Valid: 01/31/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Give your look a little retro flair. This rainbow heart necklace is bright, colorful and sure to make everyone smile. Made with quality acrylic on a 14-karat gold-plated brass chain, both sizes are super lightweight so you can wear one or stack several to create your own vibe. The CZ rhinestone detail adds a little extra eye-catching sparkle.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The Pink Reef The Pink Reef: Statement Earrings GMA Deal : $39 to $76 • 40% Savings Original: $65 to $128 Valid: 01/31/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Outfit your ears with unique, handmade, and hand painted pieces that are as special as whomever wears them. From hand painted florals to elongated bows and delicate butterflies, The Pink Reef designs what they call museum worthy statement jewelry to be treasured for years to come in any jewelry box.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Em John Em John: Mini Zip Wallet and Card Case GMA Deal : $20 to $28 • 23% to 26% Savings Original: $26 to $38 Valid: 01/30/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Colorful, compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful pink and neon pink are impossible to resist and even more exciting is that they’re designed by my daughter, Emma, who started this accessories business in college. Plus, for an even more streamlined design, with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Inspired Generations Inspired Generations: Home Decor Accessories GMA Deal : $22 to $30 • 21% Savings Original: $28 to $38 Valid: 01/30/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Fill 'em with small bites and dips or use them as colorful catchalls for jewelry and trinkets. Inspired Generations Happy Heart Dish is a sweet addition to any desk or home decor. A matching shiny heart spoon comes with every dish. Spreading love is easy with a sandwich spreader adorned with LOVE and handcrafted with food-safe stainless steel.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

David and Young David and Young: Baseball & Bucket Hats GMA Deal : $26 to $28 • 50% to 51% Savings Original: $54 to $56 Valid: 01/30/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Complete your look with these on-trend hats by David and Young. Providing great fit and nice quality, these bucket hats feature chic neutrals in solids and plaid with a lightweight and flexible fit. The classic baseball caps boast chenille love patches and a vintage wash finish for stylish everyday wear.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK