Zales partnered with Prince to launch a co-branded tennis-inspired jewelry collection just in time for the U.S. Open.
Beyond the partnership, the legacy jewelry brand will sponsor select players during the last and final grand slam of the 2024 tennis season.
The sparkling collection combines Zales elegance and timeless designs with Prince's heritage rooted in tennis making the pieces a great gift idea for the tennis lover in your life.
By blending the worlds of luxury and sports the necklaces, bracelets and earrings offer shoppers unique pieces to add to your jewelry collection.
Scroll on to shop some highlights from this net-winning jewelry collection.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Zales x Prince 1/6 CT. T.W. Diamond Tennis Racquet Sideways Bracelet in Sterling Silver
- $249.98
- Zales
Zales x Prince 1/6 CT. T.W. Diamond Tennis Racquet Sideways Necklace in Sterling Silver
- $249.98
- Zales
Zales x Prince 2-1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Charm Tennis Bracelet in 14K White Gold and 18K Gold Plate - 8.0
- $3999.98
- Zales
Zales x Prince 1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Tennis Ball Necklace in Sterling Silver and 18K Gold Plate
- $799.98
- Zales
Zales x Prince 1/6 CT. T.W. Diamond Tennis Racquet Sideways Necklace in 14K Gold
- $599.98
- Zales