1st look at ‘GMA3’ Power Hour Deals and Steals

1st look at ‘GMA3’ Power Hour Deals and Steals

1st look at ‘GMA3’ Power Hour Deals and Steals

1st look at ‘GMA3’ Power Hour Deals and Steals

1st look at ‘GMA3’ Power Hour Deals and Steals

Tory Johnson has exclusive deals on 46 brands on favorites like walking weights, smartwatches, portable blenders and much more this Labor Day weekend.