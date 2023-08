Should you save or spend on these wardrobe staples?

Should you save or spend on these wardrobe staples?

Should you save or spend on these wardrobe staples?

Should you save or spend on these wardrobe staples?

Should you save or spend on these wardrobe staples?

"GMA" looks at some of the hottest trends in fashion, and why telling the difference between the lower-cost and higher-priced items may be a challenge.