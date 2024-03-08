Eclipse glasses are a sought-after item at the moment thanks to the next total eclipse happening on April 8 -- an event that won't be viewable in the contiguous United States again until 2044. But are they truly capable of protecting your eyes?

According to NASA, the only time it's safe to look directly at the sun is "during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse," leaving plenty of room for error where you could easily incur severe injury to the eyes, including long-term damage.

Looking directly at the sun (or even a bright laser) for an extended period of time can cause direct damage to the retina, essentially burning the image and light sensitive photoreceptors in your eye, according to the American Society of Retina Specialists. While most cases occur during solar eclipses, when many people are looking directly at the sun, damage can be seen several hours afterwards, and may be permanent. If you experience any eye strain, pain, or changes to your vision during or after viewing the eclipse, seek immediate medical advice from an eye physician like an ophthalmologist or retina specialist.

Luckily, there are plenty of solar-safe glasses and other viewers that can help you catch this ultra-rare event. The American Astronomical Society -- a NASA partner -- has compiled a list of vendors you can trust to find safe products that will protect your eyes.

How to tell if eclipse glasses are legit

The AAS only suggests sellers who they are confident comply with the safety standards set by the ISO 12312-2 international standard, or ISO. This organization is "a nongovernmental organization composed of members from the national standards bodies of 167 countries" based in Geneva, Switzerland, and uses various technical committees to coordinate the findings and opinions of more than 45,000 experts in the field from around the world.

Effective eclipse glasses will clearly feature approval labeling from the AAS / ISO, and our recommendations below were carefully selected from their vendor list.

Where to find the best eclipse glasses

The best place to find eclipse glasses is either an approved vendor on this page (we've narrowed down some favorites below), or you call your local library, astronomy club or a nearby university astronomy or physics department to see if they have any ISO-approved pairs they're handing out.

Are glasses from the 2017 total solar eclipse still good?

Eclipse glasses from 2017 are unlikely to still be in the pristine condition you want them to be when viewing the eclipse. It's likely they've been scratched, bent or marred in some other way, thus reducing efficacy and exposing you to increased risk for eye injury or damage. With approved eclipse glasses so readily available at low or even no cost in some circumstances, be safe and opt for a new pair.

Other eclipse glasses concerns

The AAS is clear on their advice, and that includes not buying eclipse glasses from online marketplaces that might sell third-party glasses that don't meet their guidelines. Our suggestions below come from trusted vendors only, but you can also check with your local library, science museums, planetariums, and even amateur astronomy clubs near you to find low- or no-cost eclipse glasses for your family.

You should also never view an eclipse through your phone or other optic lenses, as they don't provide enough of a filter to prevent damage to your eyes, not to mention it can damage your equipment. The viewer below from B &H is perfect for using with a telescope, plus it comes with two free pairs of eclipse glasses!

If you want to prepare in advance, keep scrolling to shop our picks below for eclipse glasses and viewers, then order today to make sure you're ready for the total eclipse coming next month.

Walmart Solar Eclipse Glasses 10 pack - 2024 CE and ISO Certified Multicolor Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing This 10-pack of eclipse glasses is great for those who are making a family event of the eclipse. Crafted with premium light-blocking film lenses that filter out infrared, ultraviolent and 99.99% of visible light, they provide a clear, orange-colored image of the sun when using them to view. We also love the fun designs and creasing on the side that let you fit these snugly to your child or teen's head. They can also be worn over existing prescription glasses! $21.99 Walmart Shop Now

B&H Celestron EclipSmart Universal Solar Filter for Optics 75mm to 100mm Adjustable side panels that secure with a rubber band make this a sturdy, reliable filter to use with your telescope, spotting scope or other optics and imaging devices. These are not approved for use with an optical viewfinder on a camera, though, so don't use it for a camera if you're not sure what kind of viewfinder you have. This filter also comes with two pairs of ISO-approved viewing glasses for free, which you can find below if you prefer to purchase separately. $19.95 B&H Shop Now

B&H DayStar Filters Solar Eclipse Glasses (Map Print, Special 50th Anniversary Edition, 2-Pack) ISO-approved for your safety, these collectible eclipse glasses feature a map showing part of the April 2024 eclipse's path across the sky. There's also a place to sign and record the date of the event, making these a fantastic souvenir to stash so you can show them off when the next eclipse happens in 20 years. $5.99 B&H Shop Now

Walmart VisiSolar Solar Eclipse Glasses Made in USA (Pack of 2) CE ISO Certified NASA Approved Glasses This popular pick for eclipse glasses has all the certifcations and approvals you need, as well as a sleek, dark look and a smaller quanitity of just two -- perfect if you plan to make a date out of the event. $10.99 Walmart Shop Now