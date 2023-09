'Tube Girl' takes us behind the scenes of creating a viral video

'Tube Girl' takes us behind the scenes of creating a viral video

'Tube Girl' takes us behind the scenes of creating a viral video

'Tube Girl' takes us behind the scenes of creating a viral video

'Tube Girl' takes us behind the scenes of creating a viral video

Twenty-two-year-old Sabrina Bahsoon, aka Tube Girl, has racked up millions of views with her confident dancing on the London Underground.